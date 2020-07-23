New ice cream truck brings nostalgia, treats to neighborhoods

0 shares Share

July 23, 2020

A new ice cream truck is roaming Sioux Falls neighborhoods, looking to bring a sense of nostalgia to parents and joy to kids.

Co-owner Brandy Fink credits her husband with the idea for Tasty Treats. The couple owns several small businesses, and some of them can be “a little more high stress,” she said. “My husband (Jeremy) said, ‘I want to start an ice cream truck. Do you know how much fun that could be?’ ”

They found an old mail truck that had been used before as an ice cream truck and got it back on the road.

They’ve had a few runs so far and plan to be out a couple of times a week, depending on their schedules, Fink said. She’s a dog stylist, and they also operate photography, lawn care and snow removal businesses, in addition to owning rental properties.

“Seeing the reaction of the parents was even more fun than the kids at first,” Fink said. “The parents were all excited.”

The ice cream truck sells packaged frozen treats – everything from popsicles and fudgsicles to push-ups and ice cream cookie sandwiches. Treats that are branded with characters such as the Minions and SpongeBob are really popular with kids, Fink said.

“All of our products range from $2 to $4,” she said. “We’re not looking to make a million bucks. We wanted to do something to bring some smiles to the neighborhoods with everything that’s going on.”

Tasty Treats will post locations on its Facebook page. In addition to Sioux Falls neighborhoods, the truck will visit Harrisburg and Tea, Fink said. It will be in Tea on July 31 at a couple of child care centers and driving through residential areas.

It’s also available for bookings at businesses or celebrations such as birthday parties.