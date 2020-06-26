Restaurants, other food businesses respond to COVID-19

1.4k shares Share

From additional cleaning to encouraging carryout and delivery orders, local and national restaurants and other food-service businesses are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic while attempting to carry on their businesses.

This page will be updated frequently as news changes, so check back often. If your restaurant has updates, email jodi@siouxfalls.business.

Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet

The restaurant brought back its buffet June 25. Hibachi reopened June 19 after being closed since March with a new menu for takeout only. Customers can order online or in the restaurant.

Zaroty

The restaurant at 41st and Marion returned to its full menu Jun 23 after dropping pastas, pitas and salads May 16 because of limited supplies and price increases. Hours are 3 to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Catering service are available all day with a 24-hour notice.

Myers’ Deli & More

The restaurant in the CNA Surety Building in downtown’s East Bank reopened June 23. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Taphouse 41

Taphouse 41 has expanded its lunch hours to include weekdays. Updated hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Delivery is available through Food Dudes.

The Attic Bar & Grill/Ass’ociates & Co.

The restaurant and 21-and-older-only bar, which have been closed since April 18, reopened in early June. Both operations are taking additional measures to keep to customers and employees safe. Read about it here.

Jacky’s Restaurant

The dining rooms have reopened at the downtown Eighth Street and East 10th Street locations. Curbside pickup is available along with delivery through Food Dudes. The North Cliff location has reopened as Jacky’s Burrito Express with hours of 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. The menu includes burritos, tacos and a few other dishes, but customers won’t find the specialties that are available at the restaurants. Online ordering is available for all three locations.

Erbert & Gerbert’s

The sandwich shop near 41st and Louise that was closed for two weeks because an employee tested positive for COVID-19 reopened June 18. The dining room is closed, but orders are available for takeout, curbside pickup or contact-free delivery.

22Ten Kitchen Cocktails

The restaurant has reopened its seating area and expanded its hours to 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Safari Bar & Grill

The Renner restaurant reopened its dining room with limited seating May 13. The deck is open, and social distancing guidelines also apply outside. Curbside pickup and delivery are still available. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to midnight Thursday through Friday. Order online for takeout at safaribargrill.com.

Chef Dominque’s Catering & Banquet Facility

After being closed since March 23, the catering service returned May 29.

Puerto Vallarta

The Mexican restaurant on East 10th Street has reopened its dining room. Curbside pickup is available.

Cluckin’ Good Chicken & BBQ

The restaurant on East 10th Street has reopened its dining room. Pickup and delivery are available by calling ahead to order. Online ordering also is available. New hours are 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekend.

Buffalo Wild Wings

The locations on Louise Avenue and at Dawley Farm Village have reopened their seating areas. Delivery is available. Hours are 11 a.m. to midnight daily. The restaurant on West Avenue remains closed.

Nikki’s Burrito Express

The restaurant has reopened its seating area.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

The location on 41st Street west of I-29 has reopened. Hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The other two have remained open throughout the pandemic. At Arrowhead, hours are 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Online ordering is available. At the 41st Street location across from the Western Mall, hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Third-party services also offer delivery from the restaurants.

Sanaa’s 8th Street Gourmet

The Mediterranean restaurant has reopened its dining room. Meals are available for delivery through Bite Squad. Sanaa’s has added take-and-bake family meals.

Hartford Steak Co. Tavern

The restaurant in Hartford reopened May 29.

Skajewski Catering

Skajewski Catering has resumed services and is “taking precautions to ensure our clients’s safety.”

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

The local franchise has expanded its hours to 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The pickup window has been turned into a drive-thru, and curbside pickup is being offered. Contactless delivery also is available; customers can leave notes in the special instructions field at checkout.

Urban Chislic

The dining room has reopened. Carryout and delivery are available, and there’s also a drive-thru window.

Everest Indian Cuisine

The restaurant at 41st and Western has reopened its dining room. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Delivery is available through third-party delivery services.

Slim Chickens

The seating areas have been reopened. Drive-thru and curbside pickup are available.

CherryBerry

Both locations have reopened their seating areas. Hours have been extended to noon to 9 p.m. daily. Orders may be placed by phone.

Taco Bell

All Taco Bell locations except for Louise Avenue have reopened their seating areas. Delivery is available through third-party services.

The Nickel Spot

New hours are 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

Sheraton Sioux Falls

The hotel has started to bring back its food and beverage services. Breakfast is offered daily, and a limited dinner menu is available some nights at the bar. Full service will return June 25.

Qdoba

The national chain has reopened its seating areas. Curbside pickup and contact-free delivery are available.

Taco John’s

The national chain has reopened its seating areas with limited seating.

Subway

The national chain has reopened its seating areas. Delivery is available.

Firehouse Subs

The national chain has reopened its seating areas.

Paramount Cocktails & Food

The lounge is serving as overflow seating for Minervas for the foreseeable future.

Noodles & Company

The national chain has reopened its dining room, but it’s still closing at 8 p.m. daily. Order online for curbside pickup or delivery.

PepperJax Grill

The dining room has reopened. Order online at pepperjaxgrill.com for takeout or curbside pickup. Delivery is available through DoorDash.

Dairy Queen

Most of the Sioux Falls locations have reopened seating areas. The majority have drive-thrus, and delivery is available through Door Dash.

Arby’s

The seating area at the North Cliff Avenue has been reopened and the dining rooms at the other Sioux Falls locations may be open by July. Service is available at the counter or through the drive-thru. Delivery is available through DoorDash. It’s also closing an hour earlier – at 10 p.m. – on Fridays and Saturdays.

Starbucks

Limited seating has returned to company-owned locations in Sioux Falls except for the Starbucks at 13th and Minnesota. Drive-thru and mobile ordering/payment services are available.

Juice Stop

The seating areas have reopened. Curbside pickup and delivery are available.

The Crow Bar

The bar on South Minnesota Avenue, which has been closed since late March reopened June 18. The owners used the time to do a major remodel. The kitchen will be closed “until things kind of settle down on the virus,” co-owner Terri Hermanson said. Regular hours are back: 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday.

Covert Artisan Ales

The brewery’s new taproom downtown opens June 20.

Oshima

The restaurant is preparing to reopen, possibly at the beginning of July, manager Jessica Gao said.

Parker’s Bistro

The downtown restaurant, which has been closed since late March, plans to reopen once there have been 14 days of declining COVID-19 cases, owner Stacy Newcomb-Weiland said in mid-June. “We’re a pretty small place, so we want to open carefully, responsibly and safely.”

Monks House of Ale Repute

The craft beer bar has been closed since March 20, but a new owner is working to reopen it sometime this summer.

Blue Rock Bar & Grill

The restaurant on the Sanford Sports Complex reopened its seating area June 15. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. A limited menu is available. Curbside pickup continues to be offered. Staff members are wearing masks and have their temperatures checked daily. They have been trained on hygiene, cleaning and social distancing protocols.

Fernson Brewing Co. and Fernson Downtown

Fernson Downtown has reopened its kitchen with a limited menu. Limited seating is available in the taproom and on the patio. Hours are 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday and 2 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Customers can order online for to-go orders, and curbside pickup is available. Guests are asked to limit the size of their groups to six and the length of their stay to two hours because of limited seating. The taproom at the brewery in north Sioux Falls remains closed.

Tokyo Sushi & Hibachi

The restaurant on East 10th Street has reopened most of its dining room. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4:30 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Kathmandu Indian Cuisine

The Indian restaurant has reopened its dining room. The buffet remains closed.

Lucky’s Bar

The downtown bar has removed any restrictions and is back to regular hours.

Olive Garden

The restaurant has reopened its dining room with limited seating. Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery are available. Employees are wearing masks and getting their temperature checked daily. Tables are disinfected after every visit, and hand sanitizer is available in the lobby. To keep guests from congregating in the lobby and bar, they can join a wait list from their homes or cars and get a text when a table is ready. Pay the bill on a tabletop tablet. To see all the enhanced safety measures, click here.

HuHot Mongolian Grill

Both locations are now open with limited seating. Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery are available.

Zoup

Zoup offers limited seating, takeout, curbside pickup and delivery. Orders can be placed at zoup.com.

Sunny’s Pizzeria

The pizza shop will reopen its dining room June 16. Capacity will be cut in half, employees will wear masks and sanitizing efforts will be done “constantly. Patio seating also will be added in front of the store. Until then, customers can order and pay by credit card over the phone and pick up their food from a table outside the store. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Hours are almost the same on Friday, with closing time at 9 p.m. Saturday’s hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday’s, noon to 8 p.m.

‘O’ So Good

As of June 10, the Garretson restaurant has removed limits on the number of people who can be seated at a table. The tables remain spaced out. Reservations are encouraged. Takeout, curbside pickup and limited delivery remain available. Hours will be 4 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Pomegranate Market

The grocery store has reopened its salad bar and seating for the bistro. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Curbside pickup is available on weekdays, and the fee for that has been eliminated.

Lupulin Brewing Co.

Lupulin has expanded its hours to 3 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to midnight Friday and noon to midnight Saturday. The seating area reopened May 8. Online ordering with curbside pickup remains as an option.

Pizza di Paolo

The restaurant is offering curbside pickup only of whole pies from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Vinyl Taco and Vinyl Social Club

Vinyl Taco, which started serving dine-in May 8, has updated hours to 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Vinyl Social Club also reopened May 8. Updated hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and noon to midnight Friday and Saturday.

RedRossa Napoli Pizza

RedRossa is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The dining room is closed but takeout and delivery through DoorDash are available. Buy one cheese, pepperoni or sausage pizza and get one free for carryout through June. Bottles of wine are half-price too.

Parlour Ice Cream House

The downtown ice cream shop, which has been closed since April 19, reopened June 5. Temporary hours are 2 to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Top Hat Bar

The downtown bar, which has been closed since March 22, reopened June 5. Capacity will be limited to 40 people.

The Keg

As of June 5, the lunch buffet is back at the west-side location. The dining rooms reopened at both locations May 14. Curbside pickup will continue to be an option. Orders can be placed by phone or online, and customers are encouraged to pay by credit card.

JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars

The 3.0 Cocktail Bar at JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars reopened June 3. Curbside pickup is available for the retail side of the business at 3000 W. 57th St.. The Boozy Bakery has added take-and-reheat meals to its dessert and charcuterie offerings. JJ’s also has set up a pantry with grocery items.

Lao Szechuan

The restaurant will be reopen its dining rooms June 9. The Chinese menu and hot pot buffet will be available.

Brandon Steakhouse

The Brandon restaurant is reopening its dining room at 4 p.m. June 4.

JL Beers

Both locations reopened their dining rooms May 8. “We are following the city’s guidelines for social distancing and cleaning and sanitizing to ensure a safe dining environment.” Updated hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Falls Landing

The restaurant in the downtown Country Inn & Suites, which has been closed since March 30, had to push its scheduled reopening from June 1 to June 3.

Eileen’s Colossal Cookies

Updated hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Holiday Inn City Centre

Sunday brunch returns June 7 at the restaurant in the downtown hotel. It will be a plated brunch instead of a buffet. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other breakfast hours are 6 to 11 a.m. weekdays and 6:30 to 11 a.m. Saturdayt. The lounge will be open for lunch and dinner service from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Family platters have been added to the menu. Curbside pickup is available.

Books n Brewz Pizzeria

The wood-fired pizza restaurant has opened the 21-and-older “speakeasy” area for dine-in. Hours are 4 to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Curbside pickup and delivery also are available.

Black Angus Steakhouse

The Canton restaurant has reopened its dining room. Takeout can be ordered online through ChowNow.

R Wine Bar & Kitchen

The downtown wine bar and restaurant reopened its seating area May 8, “with safety on the forefront of our minds.” In June, hours have been extended for some evenings. It’s open from 3 to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Live music has returned Thursday through Saturday. Takeout is available and can be ordered online at rwinebar.com. Bottles of wine also can be ordered online.

Obscure Brewing Co.

The east-side brewery has reopened its taproom for seating, and the kitchen is fully open. Temporary hours are 3 to 8 p.m. daily. Crowlers also can be ordered and paid for at obscurebrewing.com.

Dunn Brothers Coffee

As of June 2, the seating area has reopened. Hours are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekend. “We ask that you please respect others’ space and continue to practice safe social distancing.”

Strawbale Winery

Special events are returning in June with the Summer Porch Series on Thursday nights and Sangria Sundays. The winery is open Thursdays through Sundays for wine purchases. Capacity in the tasting room has been limited, but outdoor seating is available.

WoodGrain Brewing Co.

The downtown brewery reopened seating in the taproom and on the patio May 8 and extended hours in June. Updated hours are 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, 3 to 10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Maximum capacity is 50 people, and city regulations for table spacing and number of people at a table will be followed. Beer will be served in single-use plastic cups. Markers have been placed to indicate appropriate spacing between people when ordering. .Online ordering for carryout beer remains available. Indicate in the “notes” section if you’d like contact-free pickup from a table in the lobby.

Severance Brewing Co.

The brewery on the north end of downtown reopened its seating area May 8 and extended hours in June. Updated hours are 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 2 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. “Please visit severancebeer.com/covid-19 for our full statement and guidelines.” Some changes include no minors, pets on the patio only and a limit of four people per table inside and on the patio. “Masks: We’re wearing ‘em, you should too — be sure to drop them before taking a drink.” Online ordering for carryout remains available.

Sioux Falls Food Co+op

As of June 1, the grocery store at 18th and Minnesota has returned to regular hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Reusable shopping bags can be used again, but customers still can’t bring containers from home to fill bulk items or use personal coffee mugs. A hand sanitizing station and disposable gloves are available in the bulk items area. Customers are encouraged to at least clean their hands before touching the bins. Special orders have resumed. The hot bar is suspended until the expansion opens, but the grab-and-go case is stocked with additional options. Online ordering with curbside pickup or delivery is available.

Red Lobster

The dining room has reopened. Order from a limited menu that includes family meals for takeout, curbside pickup or delivery through redlobster.com and third parties. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily.

Miner Brewing Co. and Prairie Berry Winery Taproom

The taproom, which reopened May 12 for beer and wine to go, is allowing seating beginning June 2. Hours will be 3 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Shipping is available for Prairie Berry’s wines.

Carnaval Brazilian Grill

The restaurant will reopen June 3. Hours will be 4 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Gift cards are being accepted again. Reservations are required and can be made online.

Look’s Marketplace

New hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. In addition to groceries, takeout includes pizzas, sandwiches, burgers, salads and soups.

Shahi Palace

New hours are 5 to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Mission Nutrition

The Herbalife drink shop at 49th and Westport has extended hours for the summer: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays and 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Limited seating is available, along with curbside takeout and delivery.

The Bonus Round

Both arcades are reopening June 1. Temporary hours will be 3 to 10 p.m. for the downtown location and 5 to 10 p.m. for the Cliff Avenue site. Staff will sanitize all machines, door handles and surfaces every half-hour. Hand sanitizer will be available for customers, and staff will use it after every round of hand washing. Staff will wear masks, and customers are asked to wear one at least while ordering. “As restrictions have been lifted for service businesses, we would still ask our guests to be mindful of proximity to each other. Please don’t cluster up! We will not be turning off machines, as we hope that our guests can figure this out on their own. However, we will be removing almost all seating.”

Blue 42 Sports Grill

The Hartford restaurant has new hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday, with the kitchen closing at 10 p.m. The seating area reopened May 12, and the patio also is open. Orders also are available for takeout, curbside pickup or delivery.

Kingbird Coffee

After being closed since April 7, the new Brandon coffee shop reopened May 30. Hours are 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the weekend. A drive-thru has been added. “Please allow grace and patience as we sanitize the register between each customer. We cannot wait to see everyone!”

All Day Cafe

The restaurant in the Western Mall has new hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The dining room is open, and delivery is available. Take-and-bake family meals are still available.

Royal Fork Buffet

The restaurant returned to its regular buffet service May 30. When it reopened May 8, servers dished up food for customers from all the stations. Diners must wear gloves while taking food, and they’re encouraged to wash their hands first. Staff members refill beverages. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

The Treasury at Hotel on Phillips

The downtown bar, which has been closed since March 17, reopened May 29. Hours are 3 p.m. to midnight Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Sunday brunch.

Panera Bread

The two locations in Sioux Falls have reopened the dining rooms. Food also is available through the drive-thru, rapid pickup inside the stores, curbside pickup or delivery.

Daily Clean Food & Drink

The restaurant at 69th and Western has added Sunday brunch hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. New hours for the rest of the week are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Staff members are wearing masks and doing extra cleaning. Takeout packaging is being used for all food and drink. Curbside pickup is available, but delivery is no longer offered.

Nature’s Way Juice Bar

Extended hours have arrived for the summer: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Ramen Fuji

The restaurant reopening May 25 for takeout and delivery. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

PAve

Expanded hours are 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday and 3 p.m. to midnight Sunday through Wednesday. The downtown bar and restaurant reopened May 13 with a limited menu, and the kitchen isn’t open Sundays. “We have made some temporary changes and will be running business a little differently for the time being. Some of those changes are all tables being spaced 6 feet apart from each other, modified menu and no dance floor.” Disposable items will be used when possible.

The Cookie Jar Eatery

On June 2, the bakery/restaurant is reopening for takeout lunches and cookies. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays. Curbside pickup is available. Family-style, take-and-bake meals are still available.

Pizza Ranch

The restaurant on East 10th Street is reopening its buffet and seating areas, which have been closed since March 21. The restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily, and the buffet will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. The FunZone Arcade also has reopened. Curbside pickup and contactless delivery are available.

Johnny Carinos

The restaurant has returned to its regular seating but has set aside one of its rooms with limited seating “for the guests that prefer to practice social distancing. “We will still take the necessary precautions to keep our guests and staff safe and sanitary. We will continue to offer disposable menus and silverware packets to anyone that would prefer to use them.” Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery will continue to be available. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Saturday. The restaurant still offers a couple of half-price family platters to go each day and half-price bottles of wine for curbside orders.

West 12th Pourhouse

The bar and restaurant at 12th and Marion Road, which had been closed since March 23, reopened May 28 with limited seating.

Fryn’ Pan Family Restaurant

The three Sioux Falls locations reopened dining rooms May 8 with 24/7 service. Curbside pickup is still an option, and delivery is available through Bite Squad and Grubhub.

Phnom Penh Restaurant

The dining room has reopened. Delivery through Bite Squad and takeout are available. Hours are 11 a.m to 2:30 p.m. and 4 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The restaurant will be closed June 14-24.

Dragon Asian Market

The market on East 10th Street has returned to regular hours of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The kitchen has reopened. The owners are asking customers to wear masks and gloves in the store. No more than 10 customers can be inside at one time. Curbside pickup of orders remains available.

Someday Cafe

The Baltic restaurant will offer limited seating beginning June 4. It has been serving takeout only since the week of March 23. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

M.B. Haskett

The downtown restaurant is reopening May 30. Temporary hours will be 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the weekend and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. The downtown restaurant has reduced its capacity by half and is encouraging customers to call ahead to be placed on a seating list.

Mama’s Ladas and Mama’s Phried & Phillys

The two restaurants in downtown Sioux Falls reopened May 26 for takeout only. Hours for the enchilada shop are 11:15 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Mama’s Phried is open from 11:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Fresh Horses Saloon

The Harrisburg restaurant and bar has reopened its seating area. Curbside pickup is available. Fresh Horses opens at 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and the kitchen closes at 8:30 p.m. The bar is open later.

Gregg’s Substation

The sandwich shop, which has been closed since March 27, announced May 11 that it plans to reopen June 1. It’s in the process of updating the kitchen. Temporary hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Candy Cloud Factory

The cotton candy and SDSU ice cream shop has tweaked its hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Curbside pickup remains available, along with shipping and delivery.

The Market

The downtown restaurant, which has been closed since March 29, will reopen June 3.

Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen

The downtown restaurant is reopening May 25. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The indoor seating area remains closed, but the patio is open. Order takeout at breadandcircussd.com. “While we are very excited to see you, please help us out by respecting your fellow diners and our staff. We would really appreciate it if you would wear a mask when inside the restaurant. Other than that, we’ve got some new menu items for you to try. Swing on down when you’re ready. Thanks for sticking with us!”

El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant

The seating area at the Brandon restaurant, which has been closed since March 25, is reopening May 25. Capacity will be at 50 percent and disposable menus will be used. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Detour Bar

The bar at 10th and Kiwanis, which has been closed since March 24, will reopen June 1.

Pho Thai

The downtown restaurant has added delivery service through Food Dudes. Takeout also is available. The seating area is closed.

Azteca Mexican Restaurant

The restaurant on Minnesota Avenue reopened its seating area May 23. Curbside pickup is still an option. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Humble Hill Winery

The winery north of Garretson has opened for the season. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Tastings for small groups are available in the tasting room or on the patio. Customers are welcome to bring a picnic.

Intoxibakes

The bakery in the Jones421 Building downtown, which has been closed since April 19, expects to reopen May 26.

Golden Bowl Chinese Restaurant

As of May 19, the restaurant on South Spring Avenue is closed on Tuesdays. Golden Bowl is open for takeout every other day of the week.

Coffea Roasterie

The coffee shops have reopened their seating areas. In addition to following social distancing guidelines and limits on sizes of groups, customers are asked to throw out their trash before leaving. Customers can still use an online ordering system for pickup to minimize contact. Place your order, pay and give the baristas 5 to 15 minutes before you drop by. Contactless payment is encouraged. Closing time has been changed to 6 p.m. daily. The coffee bar in Hotel on Phillips will reopen the week of June 8.

Fit Revolution Nutrition

Evening hours have returned to the Herbalife drink shop, which also recently reopened its seating area. Curbside pickup orders are still available.

Chuck E. Cheese

The business on South Louise Avenue has reopened its seating area and some of its games.

Inca Mexican Restaurant

The restaurant is reopening its dining room May 18 with limited seating. Temperature checks may be necessary before entering. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Curbside pickup and delivery are available. Order online at incamexicanrestaurantsf.com or by calling 367-1992.

Crack’d Pot Restaurant

The restaurant, which has been closed since March 25, will reopen May 18. Hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Boss’ Pizzeria & Sports Bar

The restaurant in the Ramada Hotel and the Tiki Bar have reopened their seating areas. Hours are 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Curbside pickup is available.

Ruby Tuesday

The restaurant has reopened its seating area. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Online ordering is offered for takeout, and delivery is available through third-party services.

La Luna Cafe

Updated hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The restaurant along the boardwalk at The Cascade has added a pop-up shop with produce, pantry essentials such as bread and milk, and cleaning products.

Squealer’s Smoke Shack

The seating area is open at the Tea restaurant, which will be moving into its new building soon. It has added delivery within five miles of the restaurant. Delivery is free on orders for more than $50. Otherwise, the fee is $3. Curbside pickup also is available.

Leonardo’s Cafe

The cafe in the Washington Pavilion will reopen its seating area May 18. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Emer-GenZ Eats & Treats and Sassy Cakes & Coffee

The 518 Marketplace has reopened the doors for shoppers and the seating area for the coffee shop. The drive-thru window remains open for purchases too. Sassy Cakes is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Emer-GenZ’s hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The marketplace is closed Sunday and Monday.

Big J’s Roadhouse

The barbecue restaurants in Harrisburg and Humboldt have reopened their seating areas. Both offer delivery, and the Harrisburg location expanded its delivery area to include Lennox, Tea and most of Sioux Falls.

Olive Destination

The olive oil shop has reopened for customers to drop in. Fewer than 10 shoppers will be allowed in the store at one time. Customers are asked to wear a mask, follow social distancing guidelines and leave children at home. Curbside pickup is available.

Crooked Pint Ale House

The restaurant attached to the Holiday Inn next to Elmwood Golf Course reopened May 15 with a limited menu. It had been closed since March 19. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Lam’s Vietnamese Restaurant

The restaurant, which has been closed since March 27, plans to reopen June 2 with limited seating. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Falls Overlook Cafe by Stensland

The cafe on the east side of Falls Park opened May 14 for the season. Hours will be limited to start. The cafe will open at 11 a.m. Thursday through Sunday. It will close at 6 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, and at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Sioux Valley Grille

The Canton restaurant, which has been closed since March 27, will reopen May 21 with limited seating and following all CDC guidelines and local health recommendations. Curbside pickup will be available.

Crave American Kitchen & Sushi Bar

The restaurant inside the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown has reopened its dining room. Order online for curbside pickup or free delivery through DoorDash. Hours are 3 to 8 p.m. daily.

Famous Dave’s Bar-B-Que of America

The restaurant will reopen its dining room May 15. Curbside pickup is available, along with delivery through Food Dudes and Bite Squad. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Oh My Cupcakes

The shops at The Bridges on 57th and on East 10th Street will reopen seating areas May 18 with limits on the number of customers. Regular hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday will return. Delivery is available and is free on Mondays. Oh My Cupcakes is still selling staples such as milk, bread and eggs. May 11 is the final delivery day for fruits and vegetables. The kiosk in The Empire Mall remains closed.

Fiero Pizza

The downtown restaurant has reopened its seating area.

The SandBar & Grill

The restaurant at Lake Lorraine has opened the patio, and the dining room is available with limited seating. Updated hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Curbside pickup remains an option.

PizzaRev

The fast-casual restaurant has reopened its dining room with limited seating. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Order by phone or online for curbside pickup.

Kaladi’s Coffee Legend & Bistro

The restaurant at 26th and Minnesota will reopen its seating area May 14. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through May 16. After that, Kaladi’s will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and 8 a..m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Delivery is available through Food Dudes.

Phillips Avenue Diner

Breakfast and Sunday hours are back at the downtown restaurant. New hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Delivery is available.

Wileys

The downtown bar and restaurant, which has been closed since April 1, reopened May 13 with a limited menu. New hours are 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

Tailgators Bar & Grill

The Brandon restaurant has reopened its dining room. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Curbside pickup continues to be an option. Delivery in Brandon is offered from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. It’s free for orders over $25 until further notice.

Casa del Rey

The Mexican restaurant, which has been closed since March 25, will reopen May 15. The buffet on Sunday has been suspended, but customers will be able to order from the menu, with a free dessert during brunch hours.

Minervas

The downtown restaurant reopened its dining room May 12. Because of limited seating, guests are asked to make reservations at 334-0386. Curbside pickup and delivery through Food Dudes will continue, along with family-style meals to go. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Morrie’s Steakhouse

The dining room reopened May 12. guests are asked to make reservations at 362-8125 because of limited seating. Curbside pickup and delivery will continue, along with family-style meals to go. Morrie’s pizza is available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Grille 26

The dining room reopened May 12, and guests are asked to make reservations at 444-1716 because of limited seating. Curbside pickup and delivery through Food Dudes will continue, along with family-style meals to go. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Turks & Caicos Cabana Grille

The restaurant has reopened its dining rooms as of May 12. Curbside pickup and delivery through Food Dudes will continue, along with family-style meals to go. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Texas Roadhouse

The restaurant reopened its dining room May 12 with limited capacity. “The continued use of gloves and masks by all employees, social distancing, staggered seating and frequent sanitizing of high-touch areas are just some of these initiatives to provide you peace of mind.” Curbside pickup will continue to be offered. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The full menu is still available, along with new family meals and steaks that customers can grill at home.

Harrisburgers

The restaurant in Harrisburg reopened its dining room May 12.

Papa’s Pub & Eatery

The Dell Rapids restaurant will reopen its seating area May 19. Until then, limited seating is available at the bar, along with carryout. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and 11 a.m to 9 pm. Thursday through Saturday. Delivery is available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. Dinner orders must be at least $50 for delivery. Kids meal prices are 99 cents. Papa’s also offers family-size meals of pasta dishes, with carryout available from 4 to 9 p.m.

Carpenter Bar

The downtown bar, which has been closed since March 17, has reopened. Hours are 3 p.m. to close Tuesday through Saturday. The patio will open soon, depending on the weather.

CNC Food Factory

The cafe inside Avera Fitness Center reopened its seating are May 11. Curbside pickup remains available.

212 The Boiling Point

After being closed since March 24, the Brandon bar and grill is reopening May 12.

Joshua’s Coffee House

The Hartford coffee shop has reopened its seating area and has added Saturday hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s open weekdays from noon to 4 p.m. Curbside pickup is still available.

Crawford’s Bar & Grill

The downtown restaurant is reopening May 12. Temporary hours will be 5 p.m. to close Monday through Thursday and 4 p.m. to close Friday and Saturday. “Hopefully if business picks up, we will be back to seven days a week again soon,” co-owner Tonya Graham said.

Outback Steakhouse

The restaurant is reopening its dining room at 4 p.m. May 12 with limited capacity. Curbside pickup and delivery also are available.

Red Robin

The restaurant will reopen its seating area at limited capacity May 12. Takeout and delivery also are available.

The Barrel House

The restaurant, which has been closed since March 23, will reopen May 11. In addition to social distancing and sanitizing efforts, all staff will be wearing gloves and masks. Single-use menus and condiments will be available. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

Cherry Creek Grill and TC’s Referee

Both restaurants are reopening seating areas May 11. In addition to following city regulations for social distancing and CDC guidelines for sanitizing, the staff will wear masks and check the temperature of dine-in customers on arrival. Single-use menus and condiments will be available. The kitchens will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the bars will close at 11 p.m. The restaurants will continue to offer online carryout ordering with curbside pickup. TC’s has added contact-free seating with Yelp Waitlist.

Calico Skies Vineyard & Winery

The winery near Canton has reopened its seating area.

The Willows

The restaurant at Willow Run Golf Course has reopened its seating area at 50 percent capacity. The patio also is open. Hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Woodys Pub & Grill

The business on Marion Road south of 16th Street, which has been closed since March 23, reopened May 8.

Roam Kitchen + Bar

The restaurant, which reopened May 4 with a curbside takeout menu, opened its dining room and patio May 8. “Dine-in is now available with new safe dining measures implemented, including limited seating capacity, social distancing, employee wellness protocols and extra sanitation measures wherever possible.” Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Curbside pickup remains as an option.

Tinner’s Public House

Tinner’s, which has been closed since March 31, reopened May 8. It will open at 11 a.m. daily and offered a limited menu. Breakfast will return May 16. “Our staff will be wearing gloves, and we are offering masks for them to wear as well. You will also notice plexiglass between the booths along with limited/spaced seating throughout the entire dining room and bar area. In addition, we will take extra sanitation measures in between each and every seating. We will also offer hand sanitizer and touchless menu options upon your entrance into the establishment. Furthermore, we will be taking our staff’s temperatures at the beginning of each shift.”

Chasers Food & Spirits

The bar and grill at 12th and Ellis reopened at 3 p.m. May 8. “We have really missed everyone! We will follow the guidelines put in place by using disposable plates and silverware. Paper menus for one-time use. Disinfect and sanitize each table, bar, chairs, etc. between customer use.”

Uppercut

The bar and grill near 10th and Cleveland, which has been closed since March 23, reopened May 8.

Tavern 180

The new restaurant and bar at 69th and Western reopened May 8 after closing in mid-March. It opens daily at 11 a.m.

Shenanigans Sports Bar & Grill

The restaurant at 26th and Ellis is reopening its seating area May 8. It will open daily at 11 a.m. but will determine a closing time based on traffic in the coming days. In addition to adhering to all social distancing guidelines from the city , Shenanigans is providing customers with a QR code that they will use with their smartphones to pull up a menu. Curbside pickup and delivery will remain as options. SINGO will be offered at 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.

CH Patisserie

As of May 8, the downtown bakery has reopened its seating area with a few tables and chairs removed to help with social distancing. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Online ordering and curbside pickup are available.

Sickies Garage

As of May 8, the restaurant has reopened its seating area. “We promise guests and employees that we shall meet or exceed local health regulations to provide a safe restaurant environment for all.” Sickies opens at 11 a.m. daily. Delivery is available.

TommyJacks

The downtown bar and grill, which has been closed since March 23, reopened May 8.

Blarney Stone Pub

The downtown restaurant and pub is reopening its seating area at 3 p.m. May 8 “while following social distancing protocols and sanitation standards. We look forward to seeing everyone back!” The full menu will return May 13, and the Sunday brunch will be back May 17. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. on the weekend. Curbside pickup remains as an option, and delivery is available through third-party services.

M.G. Oil Co. properties

As of May 8, the company is reopening its bars and restaurants in Sioux Falls that have been closed since March 25. The 18th Amendment, Bubba J’s Pub & Grub, The Alpine Inn, Billy Frogs Bar & Grill, The Liebrary Bar and The Red Eye Bar & Grill have reopened.

Alibi Bar & Grill

As of May 8, the business on the eastern edge of Sioux Falls has expanded its seating area to allow more than 10 patrons, but 6-foot social distancing guidelines remain in effect. Tables should be limited to four to six people. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Takeout and curbside pickup are available.

Gateway Lounge

The southwest-side bar and restaurant, which has been closed since March 23, is reopening at 4 p.m. May 8. Changes include the use of plastic cups and no smoking on the patio.

Overtime Sports Grill & Bar

As of May 8, the bar and restaurant is expanding its seating area at a “near to normal capacity” following city guidelines with tables 6 feet apart and no more than six in a party. “We have limited staff at this time so seating may be limited for a time. So get here early, and let’s get back to good times with all of our good friends!” Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Curbside pickup remains available.

Northstar Grill & Pub

The restaurant will reopen part of its dining room May 8. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Online ordering has been added to Northstar’s website, and family meals have been added to the menu. Curbside pickup is still available.

Fuddruckers

The restaurant is expanding its dining room capacity May 8, with “all safety precautions in place.” Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Takeout, curbside pickup and delivery are still available.

McNally’s Irish Pub

The restaurant and pub, which reopened April 1 with curbside pickup and limited delivery, is opening up its seating area May 8 with a limited menu. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Sunday hours of 3 to 10 p.m. were added May 31. “There are a few guidelines we’d like to ask our guests to follow to keep you and our staff safe: Please stay home if you are the vulnerable population or if you are not well. Keep groups to six or less. All seating has been measured and is 6 feet apart from other seating and shall not be moved. Our limited menu will be available online using your smartphone to limit contact with staff and other patrons. Sanitizer will be place around for our staff and guests to use. We have and will continue to follow CDC guidelines for sanitization to keep our pub clean.” Meal kits remain available, and take-and-bake family meals are offered Thursday through Saturday. See the menus online.

Remedy Brewing Co.

As of May 8, the downtown brewery is reopening seating in the taproom and on the patio with tables spaced 10 feet apart. “The staff is locked and loaded with gloves, masks, and sanitizer.” Beer for carryout remains available online.

Buffalo Ridge Brewing

The Hartford brewery reopened the seating area in the taproom and on the patio May 7. “Tables are spaced 6 feet apart and seating its limited per table. Please do not move chairs. Take turns ordering via social distancing at the bar and have patients, please!” The kitchen isn’t operating, but customers are allowed to bring in food. “Please consider carryout/delivery options from the dining establishments that are currently operating in Hartford/Humboldt. Our friends would appreciate your support as well!” Updated hours as of June are 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, and 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Growlers and bottles of wine can be ordered online for carryout.

Bin 201

The downtown wine bar reopens at 3 p.m. May 8.

BB’s Pub N Grill

The 49th Street bar and restaurant, which has been closed since March 27, will reopen May 8.

Club David

The downtown bar, which has been closed since March 23, reopens at 4 p.m. May 8. The upper level and patio will be open, with a maximum capacity of 50 people. The main level and dance floor will remain closed for now. “Please be respectful of the staff, if they are at the limit of patrons allowed at the time. Take precautions with yourself, and be respectful of those around you. We will see how the weekend goes, and take it one week at a time. If anyone has any doubts or concerns, feel free to stay home, and come out to play at a later date. We are going to do the best we can during this time.”

The Garage Bar

The neighborhood bar near Madison and Kiwanis, which has been closed since March 26, is reopening May 8. In addition to following city regulations, the bar will have its own policies in effect. “If people are not comfortable yet, that’s also fine. Maybe we will see you in a couple weeks. Can’t wait!”

The BarCode Bar & Grill

The North Cliff Avenue bar, which has been closed since March 23, reopens May 8.

Granite City Food & Brewery

The restaurant is reopening its seating area, bar and patio at 3 p.m. May 11. “Here is what you can expect from us. Safe seating following state-mandated social distancing guidelines. We have limited our capacity by 50 percent, creating open space, yet comfortable. We have trained all our associates on proper personal sanitation practices. We will have full-time coverage of associates whose sole focus will be sanitizing. All tables, menus, and chairs will be wiped down and sanitized after each guest visit. All associates will have been checked for temperature and virus-related health issues before every shift. All associates will wear masks and gloves. We have trained our associates on proper guest interaction protocols. Our silverware will come to you in a plastic sleeve.”

Krav’n

The south-side restaurant, which has been closed since March 22, is reopening May 11. “We will be adhering to the City Council guidelines. Tables will be 6 feet apart, and no more than six adults at a table.” Krav’n has added online ordering.

Cody’s Smokehouse

The barbecue restaurant on South Louise Avenue, which has been closed since March 23, is reopening May 12 with limited seating, takeout and catering.

Nick’s Gyros

The restaurant on 41st Street, which moved to drive-thru-only service March 26, said May 8 that it’s not planning to reopen its dining room yet.

Szechwan Chinese Restaurant

The two locations remain open for takeout only.

Sakura Sushi

The new restaurant at Lake Lorraine is open for curbside pickup only from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Call to order or use Sakura’s online platform.

MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub

Updated hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. As of May 8, the seating area will be reopened at 50 percent capacity and following other city regulations. “There won’t be anything on your table when you arrive, and we’ll have hand sanitizer available throughout the restaurants. As we’ve been doing during our takeout-only phase, we will continue with our heightened procedures and practices to clean and sanitize all surfaces — and yes this includes menus, condiments, salt and pepper, tables, chairs, booth seats, booster seats, high chairs, etc. — monitor the health of our staff with daily health assessments and not allow sick employees to come to work. We also have strict hand-washing policies. We tell you all this because we know this is a weird time and it’s a bit scary to allow things to go back to ‘normal.’ ” Delivery and takeout will continue to be available through the restaurant’s online ordering platform.

Bone Daddy’s Smokehouse

The barbecue restaurant in The Phoenix Lounge in Harrisburg is planning to reopen May 15. It has been closed since April 23. Hours will be 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Ode to Food & Drinks

The restaurant in Cherapa Place downtown reopened its dining room May 11 for lunch and dinner.

Poppadox Pub

The bar, which closed March 21, reopened May 4. Updated hours are 11 to 2 a.m. Thursday through Sunday and 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Nestle Toll House Cafe

The bakery and eatery in The Empire Mall reopened May 8. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Curbside pickup is available by ordering online. Delivery is offered through Grubhub and DoorDash.

Giliberto’s Mexican Taco Shop

The 41st and Sertoma has a drive-thru window that’s open from 9 a.m. to midnight daily. The East 10th drive-thru is open from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily. Customers at the Minnesota Avenue store can order at the counter 24/7 except for the weekend when it closes at midnight Fridays and Saturdays until 9 the next morning to avoid crowding issues with late-night bar patrons. Delivery from all three locations is available through third-party services.

Josiah’s Coffeehouse Cafe & Bakery

The restaurant, which has been closed since March 21, will reopen May 4. Takeout and curbside pickup will be offered from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through May 7. After that, dine-in also will be available, with hours of 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

The Source Roastery+Taproom

The downtown coffee shop and bar, which has been closed since April 5, will reopen at 7:30 a.m. May 7. Since the start of the pandemic, The Source has launched the online purchase of coffee beans.

Golf Addiction

Food Truck Tuesdays won’t start in May, but they’ll be held every Tuesday in June instead of every other week and then move biweekly beginning July 14. At Golf Addiction, carryout and curbside service has been extended from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Each day, a $6 meal deal is offered in addition to the full menu. Six-packs of beer also are available. Free sack lunches are available for kids.

Waddy’s Bar & Grill

The Hudson bar and restaurant is reopening its seating area at 11 a.m. May 1, operating at 50 percent capacity inside and outside in the beer garden. Food and drink will be ordered and picked up at a designated spot — no table service.

Fuji Sushi & Hibachi Grill

The restaurant reopens May 1. Order takeout online at fujisiouxfalls.com.

Pinz

The owners of the Dell Rapids bowling alley and cafe have decided to take a “slight intermission” and will be closed from May 3 through Aug. 3.

Chef Lance’s Cafe & Catering

As of April 29, the cafe in Signature Flight Support at Joe Foss Field has reopened from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays with curbside pickup from a limited menu. Chef Lance White has expanded his prepared-meal business to offer service every weekday. Family-size meals can be ordered by midnight for delivery the next day after 2 p.m. Tuesdays are keto meal days. Reach him through his Facebook page or at 605-777-2928.

Pita Pit

The three Sioux Falls locations have returned to regular hours of 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Online ordering is available at pitapitusa.com. Delivery is available.

Jekyll & Hyde Barbecue

The food truck is taking orders for delivery Saturday for its smoked meats and BBQ spaghetti. Order online by midnight Friday. Deliveries will be between 4 and 6 p.m. in Sioux Falls only.

Hy-Vee Mealtime to Go

Hy-Chi and other hot meals can be ordered online and picked up curbside. Take-and-bake meals also are available. Options vary by store.

Philippine Oriental Food Store

The market on North Minnesota Avenue has added curbside service.

Chef Jeni & Company

The catering service has started making take-and-bake family meals. New menus will be posted weekly. Order by 2 p.m. Tuesday for pickup Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. Bottles of wine and sweets also are available.

GoodSpirits Fine Wine & Liquor

New hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday to give staff extra time at night for cleaning and sanitizing of the store. Customers can call ahead to have their orders ready to go when they walk in the door. Curbside pickup has been added from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen

The restaurant in the Jones421 Building downtown has added curbside service. New lunch hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Dinner is served from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Healthy M.E.

The local prepared-meal service has changed operations and has switched to curbside pickup. Order online by 8 p.m. Sunday for pickup from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday. Order by 8 p.m. Thursday for pickup from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday. Grab-and-go meals are available at Science Nutrition locations.

Lava’s Coffee & Cafe

New hours are 6:30 a.m. to noon Monday, 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Curbside pickup is available.

Power Plate Meals

The North Dakota-based prepared-meal business has added a separate website for in-store pickup meals. Curbside pickup is available. New hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The seating area is closed, but customers can microwave a meal to go. Customers who want meals shipped by UPS to their homes can order at the original website.

Lalibela Restaurant

The Ethiopian restaurant is offering takeout only from 3 to 9 p.m Monday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Jacky’s Burrito Express

New hours for the 12th Street restaurant are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Customers can call to place an order and have it waiting for pickup.

Poppy’s Popcorn Co.

The shop has added delivery service through Speedee Delivery. Orders of $50 or more will be shipped for free to addresses in South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Illinois. Smaller orders ship for a flat rate of $7.50. U.S. Postal Service and UPS options remain available. Poppy’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Roll’n Pin

While the restaurant on Russell Street is temporarily closed for remodeling, Roll’n Pin is using its catering kitchen in the former Tre Lounge at 33rd and Spring for individual meals and family packs that are available for curbside pickup or free delivery. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Order online. Catering options remain available.

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Curbside pickup and contactless delivery are available in addition to counter service. Orders can be placed by phone or online. Adjusted hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Backyard BBQ

The downtown location is temporarily closed, but Western Avenue restaurant is open. That location offers online orders through ChowNow that can be prepaid and picked up in the restaurant.

Steak-Out

The business has added contact-free pickup and delivery options.

Tasteas

The drink shop reopened March 25 for takeout. Employees are wearing face masks.

Khorasan Kabob House

The Afghan restaurant has added free in-house delivery on orders of $25 or more within 15 minutes of the restaurant on Marion Road. Customers also can order through DoorDash.

Little Caesars

The pizza chain offers contact-free pickup and delivery.

Burger King

The national chain has closed its seating areas but the drive-thrus are open, and delivery is available. Curbside pickup also is available through the app or BK.com.

Boss’ Pizza & Chicken

The dining areas have been closed. The delivery area has been expanded to include Harrisburg. Contactless delivery is available for those who order by phone and pay with a credit card. In addition to staff who prepare the food, delivery drivers are now wearing gloves. Curbside pickup also is available. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. daily.

Jimmy John’s

Some locations have added no-contact pickup shelves for online orders. Those without are offering curbside pickup unless there’s a drive-thru. Delivery remains available.

Breadsmith

Curbside pickup is available. Credit cards must be used for payment.

Tokyo 26 Sushi & Hibachi Express

The sushi restaurant has closed its dining room. Takeout and drive-thru are available.

Wine Time on Main

Wine Time on Main is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with seating following CDC and local guidelines. Customers can buy bottles of wine to go with curbside service.

Spezia

As of March 19, Spezia is closed until further notice.

Be Right Bites

The retail storefront at The Bridges on 57th is closed to the public, but the protein balls are still available in other stores. Online orders get a 10 percent discount with the code STOCKED.

The Breaks Coffee Roasting Co.

Shipping fees on online orders of coffee beans are waived for customers in Sioux Falls. Use the promo code SOCIALD.

Pho Quynh

The dining room is closed, but customers can order carryout at phoquynhsf.com or through the Vietnamese restaurant’s Facebook page. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Cold Stone Creamery

The ice cream shop has closed its seating area but remains open for takeout of items from its pre-made display case or custom orders. Online ordering is available, and curbside pickup is an option.

Hardee’s

The national chain is offering only drive-thru service.

A&W Restaurant & KFC

The restaurant on East 10th Street is offering drive-thru only service.

Godfather’s Pizza

The restaurant has closed its dining room. Carryout and delivery are still available. Contact-free delivery also is an option.

Wendy’s

The national chain has closed its seating areas, but the drive-thrus are open. Delivery is available through Grubhub and Postmates.

Bagel Boy

Free delivery on orders of $25 or more. Delivery available from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Queen City Bakery

The bakery is closing its seating area and reducing hours to 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Curbside pickup is available.

McDonald’s

The national chain has closed its seating areas. In addition to drive-thru service, delivery is available.

Caribou Coffee

The chain has closed its seating areas.

Culver’s

The restaurants are offering drive-thru service only.

Denny’s

The national chain moved away from 24-hour service beginning March 22, closing at 10 p.m. daily. Online ordering is available, along with delivery.

OG Greens

The restaurant in the Jones421 Building downtown is offering curbside pickup and delivery through DoorDash and Food Dudes. Meal prep services also are available.

Popeyes

The national chain is offering free delivery on initial orders through its app and online. Contactless pickup is available through the drive-thru on in the store by ordering through the app.

Scooter’s Coffee

The regional chain has closed its seating areas.

Wingstop

Wingstop has closed its dining rooms.

Jersey’s Mikes Subs

Jersey Mike’s Subs is offering carry-out and delivery only. Delivery fees are waived for orders placed through its app and for all catering jobs.

Marco’s Pizza

All Marco’s locations in South Dakota are open for delivery and carryout, including contactless delivery and curbside pickup.

The Spice & Tea Exchange

The Spice & Tea Exchange has changed its protocols within the store, closing lids for its jars and candles and stopping sampling. Some self-service items will be kept behind the counter. The downtown store also is offering to deliver its products to people who prefer to stay home — but plan to be cooking more than normal. Call 605-310-8182. Orders will be taken by phone and delivered on Tuesday and Friday. Curbside pickup also is available during store hours.

Flyboy Donuts

Flyboy Donuts is offering free delivery to health care centers and assisted living/nursing facilities. Use the code DeliverSmiles when ordering. Order before midnight for delivery the next day.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut has added new procedures for contactless delivery. Customers should use the special instructions section when placing an order. It also has reinforced its policy of regularly disinfecting delivery bags. If an employee is confirmed to have COVID-19, the restaurant will be closed until it is determined safe to reopen.

Toppers Pizza

Toppers Pizza is reminding customers they can fill out delivery instructions when they order for contact-free delivery. Curbside pickup also is available.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

The national chain has implemented several increased safety standards, including the use of tamper-evident stickers on delivery bags and offering contactless pickup, including curbside, at shops for orders placed through its app or online.

Rudy M. Navarrete’s Tex-Mexican Restaurant

The restaurant closed permanently March 24. “I was walking a tightrope the past six months. I was optimistic, but the bank wasn’t,” owner Rudy Navarrete said. He put the building on the market and found a buyer.

Papa Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza

The restaurant in the Jones421 Building downtown has added curbside pickup.