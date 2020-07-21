New owner moves shaved ice trailer to central Sioux Falls

0 shares Share

July 21, 2020

A teenager’s summer job making shaved ice has led to new business venture for a Sioux Falls family.

Leah Oorlog’s mother, Shiloh, bought the Sioux Falls franchise for Tropical Sno after the owner decided to move out of state.

The seasonal business has a concessions contract with the Sioux Falls Canaries and also operates a trailer, which started operating this week from the parking lot at Suburban Lanes at 35th Street and Spring Avenue. In past years, it was based in a parking lot at 10th Street and Bahnson Avenue.

When they learned the franchise was for sale, Shiloh Oorlog told her daughter: “ ‘I’m bored tonight. Let’s message her and see what happens, see what it costs.’ The next thing you know, we are buying a business.”

Six days after buying Tropical Sno, the Oorlogs were selling shaved ice at the Canaries’ home opener.

The trailer at the bowling alley will be open from 1 to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Tropical Sno features shaved ice, which allows the flavoring to mix into the ice better, Oorlog said. Customers aren’t left with a pool of syrup in the bottom of the container like a traditional snow cone.

“Our flavors are the best in the industry,” she said. “There are lots of summery flavors: strawberry, peach, pineapple. Summer Breeze (watermelon, peach and strawberry) and Cherry Cola are the most popular.”

Some of the offerings include cream such as the Root Beer Float and Purple Cow.

A “light” version of the shaved ice uses flavoring with a sugar alternative for those watching their carb intake, Oorlog said.

“It’s kind of billed as a mini vacation in your day,” Oorlog said of the family’s new venture. “We have tables with an umbrella, and you can sit there are enjoy your shaved ice.”

The treats come in three sizes and range in price from $5 to $7. Specials of the day will be posted on Tropical Sno’s Facebook page.

Dog owners can treat their pet to a cup of shaved ice for $1.

Customers can walk up to trailer and order or use a drive-thru window along another side.

Oorlog is the finance manager for The Banquet, so Leah Oorlog, who will be a senior at Lincoln High School, will manage most of the day-to-day operations with her boyfriend, Andy Millikan, a student at Augustana University.

Tropical Sno has enough equipment to start a third location, but Oorlog said that probably won’t happen this summer.