Six reasons to pay a visit to Grille 26 soon

July 21, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Grille 26.

Whether it’s your neighborhood favorite or destination dining, Grille 26 now is giving you even more reasons to come visit soon.

Check out these six reasons to stop in while they last.

Ground buffalo burger

The only thing that beats a burger in the summer: a buffalo burger in the summer. This new feature combines ground buffalo, lettuce, tomato and onion on a sesame bun and your choice of side.

Salmon cake salad

Salmon and strawberries might be our new favorite food pairing. This light and lovely salad of mixed greens includes a delicious salmon cake, sliced tomato, cucumber, red onion and toasted almonds — all dressed with strawberry hibiscus vinaigrette.

Steak nachos

It’s a sharable appetizer or honestly a meal: Steak nachos are on the feature menu so get them while you can. With a base of crispy wonton chips, they’re topped with green chili queso, pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions and peppers, shaved steak, blistered tomato jam and ancho chili ranch dressing.

Family-style flavors

Summer might be the season for family meals to go even without all the craziness of this year. If you’re busy trying to juggle it all, the last thing you need to do is cook for a group. Grille 26 is still offering several outstanding family meals. Here’s one of our favorites: teriyaki steak stir fry, add a garden salad, bread included, serving four to six people.

Sweet indulgence

Are you missing Sunday brunch? We are too. But here’s what we can offer for now – and it’s a treat. Pre-order famous Grille 26 caramel rolls for a Saturday afternoon pickup, and you’ll be set come Sunday morning. Call 605-444-1716.

Embrace the grape

Speaking of Sunday, anyone else miss half-price wine night? Here’s how to snag a great bottle at a great price anytime: Stop in, and buy a bottle to go. The experts at Grille 26 are always happy to offer a suggestion!

See the complete Grille 26 menu here. Hope to see you soon!