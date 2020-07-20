Royal Fork Buffet to close permanently

0 shares Share

July 20, 2020

Royal Fork Buffet is closing after almost four decades in Sioux Falls, unable to overcome changes in restaurant dining because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last day will be Aug. 2 for the restaurant on the south side of The Empire Mall campus.

“The extended shutdown and the ongoing effects of COVID-19 have made it impossible to continue as a viable business,” the restaurant said in a post on social media.

“We have had the privilege of being part of the Sioux Falls community for over 39 years. Over the years, we have shared holiday meals, family gatherings, celebrations, and just ordinary brunches, lunches and dinners. Many of you have become more than guests — you’ve become friends and family. We hope you have as many fond memories as we do. We thank each of you for your support over the years.”

The restaurant closed temporarily March 19 as efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 grew in Sioux Falls. It reopened May 8 with employees dishing up food for diners and returned to regular buffet service May 30.

In late June, managing partner Dana Lanz said the restaurant was seeing about half as many customers as usual. The number of diners has been dropping instead of increasing since then, he said.

Lanz said the ownership group made the decision to close Friday, and he told the staff of 55 on Sunday.

The Empire Mall owns the building. The restaurant moved to the campus in 1993.

Royal Fork started in Pocatello, Idaho, in 1967, and at its peak had about 50 locations, Lanz said. Sioux Falls is the only site that remains.