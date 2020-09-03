Restaurant Roundup: The Market’s big sale, Great Shots fair food, lunch specials

0 shares Share

Sept. 3, 2020

The Market is having its inventory clearance sale from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10. Shoppers will find wine, cheese, gourmet grocery items, dinner plates, artwork and more. Laurel and Doug Lather are retiring and closed the restaurant in the historic Harvester Building on Sixth Street east of Phillips Avenue on Aug. 27. The sale could extend into the next day depending on how much is sold Thursday.

If you can’t make it to the South Dakota State Fair this year, Great Shots wants to make sure you don’t miss out on midway food favorites. Through Monday, the restaurant in the golf entertainment center at the Sanford Sports Complex will serve turkey legs, foot-long corn dogs and fried Oreos.

Crooked Pint Ale House is offering a BOGO special on regular-priced entrees for lunch Friday. The deal for any two meals is good from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers have to mention seeing the special on Facebook, but let them know we gave it a plug too!

Daily deals have returned to Burger Time on East 10th and West 12th streets. Specials for Saturday and Sunday have been added too. Here’s what you’ll find each day.

The final days of the season are coming for Tropical Sno. Monday is the last day to find the shaved ice trailer in the parking lot of Suburban Lanes at 35th and Spring. Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and 1 to 7 p.m. Monday. Tropical Sno will be available throughout the year for birthday parties, private events and other gatherings, owner Shiloh Oorlog said.

In last week’s roundup, we included news about Taqueria Suyapa’s special Sunday menu. It’s now a weekly offering, and menu items will change. This week’s menu includes barbecued pork ribs with a ginger glaze and a grilled chicken filet with chimichurri. Both items come with vegetable fried rice, potato salad and a roll. Honduran-style pork rinds are back for another week in single- or double-serving sizes with refried beans, pickled onions, sweet plantain and corn tortillas. The truck on the highway into Tea will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Brookings-based ‘Brosia Bowl’s one-dish meals are being stocked now at Chef Ellen, the retail storefront for Ellen Doerr’s prepared-meal business. Darcy Green is delivering her plant-based bowls every Thursday to the store near 69th and Western and to customers in the Sioux Falls area who have ordered online. This week’s feature at Chef Ellen is a buffalo chickpea salad. The store also carries items from Sub Zero Desserts and Bee Loved Kitchen.

CNC Food Factory has found another outlet for its baked doughnuts and toffee rolls that also come in a gluten-free version. Deliveries are being made daily to The Clean Bean coffee shop at Clean Ride Auto Spa near 85th and Minnesota. The Clean Bean offers other baked goods such as cinnamon rolls and muffins that it makes in-house. CNC also has a new doughnut that’s perfect for fall: Eve’s Temptation. It’s an apple caramel doughnut with chunks of apple, caramel drizzle and crumble topping.

The Breaks Coffee Roasting Co. has started opening an hour earlier. Coffee drinkers can find their favorite morning kickoff beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The coffee shop on 12th Street across from the post office opened in mid-August. It’s open until 3 p.m.

And a happy note for dog owners who like to take their pets along while they drink a beer: Monk’s House of Ale, which reopened under new ownership in August, is again allowing dogs inside the bar as well as on the patio.

Fresh Horses Saloon in Harrisburg is closed temporarily because of a COVID-19 case. Here are the latest restaurant changes related to COVID-19.

Here’s a look at other headlines in the past week.

