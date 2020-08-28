Crow Bar throws launch party tonight with Fernson for Crow Beer

0 shares Share

Aug. 28, 2020

The Crow Bar has teamed up with Fernson Brewing Co. to offer Crow Beer on tap.

While the beer isn’t made specifically for the long-running bar on South Minnesota Avenue, the Crow gets to call the lager its own.

There’s a launch party from 5 to 8 tonight to celebrate the offering with samples of the beer, pulled pork sandwiches and giveaways such as T-shirts and Fernson merchandise, said Terri Hermanson, who owns the bar with her husband, Barry.

“It’s nice to go local, and they’re a local brewery,” Hermanson said. “It’s exciting. I think people are going to like it.”

The price will be the same as the other non-domestic beers on tap: $4.50 for a pint and $18 for a pitcher.

It’s the first local beer that the bar will offer on tap. The Crow also sells Fernson’s Lion’s Paw Lager and Shy Giant IPA in cans.

Fernson said it works with vendors on a range of offerings from small events and promotions to large-scale collaborations such as the annual Zoo Brew, which raises money for the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum, and Wedge, which is brewed for the Sanford International golf tournament in September.

“Crow Beer is a friendly recipe for the friendly folks who spend time at the Crow Bar,” the brewery said in a statement. “Fernson is thrilled to partner with a local icon that has been important to our team — especially those of us who are Augie graduates — for years.”

The launch party also will be a good opportunity to check out the recently remodeled Crow Bar. The Hermansons closed it temporarily in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and went to work giving it a “cosmetic face lift.”

Tonight’s pulled pork sandwiches are “kind of a one-time thing for the launch party,” Hermanson said. The bar is waiting to reopen its kitchen because of “that stupid COVID virus.”