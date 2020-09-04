Explore downtown, win gift boxes with new promotion

0 shares Share

Sept. 4, 2020

Download an app, visit downtown businesses and you could win gift box packages starting today.

The new promotion from Downtown Sioux Falls Inc. runs through Nov. 28.

Participants will be able to win DTSF Gift Box packages by using the DTSF Digital Passport App to scan codes at downtown landmarks and businesses.

Packages and staycations are built around a variety of themes focusing on different locations and will change every two weeks.

Interested participants can follow these steps for a chance to win:

Download the DTSF Digital Passport at passport.dtsf.com on your mobile device.

Visit all designated scan locations found on the “Go” map in the DTSF Digital Passport.

Scan the codes with the DTSF Digital Passport at each location during the two-week period to be qualified to win a package.

Winners will be announced on the Friday after each package time period ends.

Participants can start scanning codes for the first package. The Reliabank Arts & Culture prize package will include a one-night stay at Hotel on Phillips, private wine tasting session at R Wine Bar, four passes for the DTSF Art & Wine Walk 2020, dinner at The Treasury at Hotel Phillips, a private class at BronzeAge Art Casting and two tickets to an upcoming Sioux Empire Community Theatre performance of your choice.

Participants are eligible to qualify for all six prize packages.

Learn more about the themes and packages at dtsf.com/giftbox.