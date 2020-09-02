West-side Jacky’s to expand

0 shares Share

Sept. 2, 2020

The west-central Jacky’s Burrito Express is expanding and will add seating and more menu items.

The quick-serve restaurant at 2315 W. 12th St. has taken over the former H&R Block space next door.

“Normally, at lunch time, the crowd gets a little too big, and some people have to leave,” said Roberto Lopez, who is overseeing the expansion. “This will make it more roomy and comfy.”

The current space has five tables, which can seat 20 people. The new dining room will have room for about 80 customers, Lopez said.

Additional seating will make it possible for families to sit down and enjoy a dinner too, he said.

The original side of the restaurant will continue to serve customers at the counter, but the new space will offer table service and more menu options, Lopez said.

“We’ll have a sit-down menu instead of just fast food.”

He’s hoping to have the project completed in six to eight weeks.