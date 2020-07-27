Plant-based chef delivers specialty bowls to Sioux Falls

0 shares Share

July 27, 2020

A plant-based chef in Brookings who specializes in Buddha bowls has expanded to the Sioux Falls market.

‘Brosia Bowl’s one-dish meals can be delivered to customers or picked up at the Lake Lorraine Farmers Market.

The creation of the business, which has been operating in Brookings for about a year, came from Darcy Green’s frustration as a vegetarian with the lack of menu options at restaurants.

“Every time I’d go, I could get a side salad and fries,” Green said.

After working for years as an interior designer, spending nine hours a day at a desk, Green said she was ready for a change in her life. She was making a Buddha bowl for herself one day when she decided to start a business based on the one-dish meals.

‘Brosia is short for “ambrosia,” which “loosely translated is the food of the gods, conferring longevity on whoever eats it,” said Green, who grew up in Sioux Falls.

‘Brosia Bowl offers a dozen preloaded bowls and salads, or customers can build their own.

“The whole concept is as easy as 1-2-3,” Green said. “Step one is pick your base. I offer salad mix, seasoned rice or sweet potato. Step two is pick your protein – all legumes. … Step three is pick your toppings: chopped veggies, pico, spinach. And then, don’t forget the sauce. I make about 80 percent of the sauces from scratch.”

Prices are $10 for rice-based bowls and $11 for the others.

Sioux Falls customers can order at brosiabowl.com by noon Tuesday for delivery between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday or for pickup during the Lake Lorraine Farmers Market, which runs from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. They’re delivered cold and can be reheated.

‘Brosia Bowl also offers two options every week at the market for those who don’t pre-order.

Green, who took a plant-based cooking course online for six months and became certified, said she tries to buy local ingredients when she can.

She cooks out of the commercial kitchen at Good Roots Farm and Gardens near Brookings and packages the meals using compostable bowls. She also does the deliveries herself, getting help occasionally from her husband and from her mother and mother-in-law at the Lake Lorraine and Brookings farmers markets.

Green has bigger plans in store for ‘Brosia Bowl. She’s looking for a food truck and said her dream “is to be chain someday, to be on every corner like Starbucks.”