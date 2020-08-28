Update: Restaurant’s closure because of ‘unfortunate circumstances’ is temporary

0 shares Share

Aug. 28, 2020

W. 12th Pourhouse and Kitchen announced Friday that it was closed because of “unfortunate circumstances” and later said the closure was temporary.

A note on the door of the restaurant at 12th Street and Marion Road reads: “Sorry for any inconvenience, but the Pourhouse will be closed due to unfortunate circumstances. Please follow our Facebook page for future updates.”

When reached for comment, the restaurant replied, “We will know more tomorrow afternoon.”

Then in late afternoon, it posted an update on social media: “The Pourhouse is temporarily closed. We will reopen soon. Follow our page for updates.”

The restaurant closed in mid-March as the COVID-19 pandemic reached Sioux Falls, but reopened May 28 when the city lifted restrictions limiting the number of customers in businesses.

Last week, a manager at the Pourhouse said it would be closed on Sundays and Mondays at least through the Labor Day weekend because of a staffing shortage. That was a couple of days after the restaurant announced that it was suspending the Wednesday taco bar and Friday hot beef buffet because demand hadn’t returned to pre-COVID levels.