Restaurant Roundup: Bread becomes beer, indoor disc golf + ramen, new grub boxes

Jan. 30, 2020

Turning bread into beer? Fernson Brewing Co. has accomplished just that, and it’s being tapped tonight at Fernson Downtown. Look’s Marketplace provided 25 loaves of sourdough bread made with locally grown red fife wheat, and Fernson did the rest, creating a traditional Slavic fermented bread beverage.

Icon Lounge is setting up a nine-hole indoor disc golf course every Wednesday night through March. The main round starts at 6:30 p.m. at the bar on Main Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets. After 18 holes, there’s a final round of nine holes. Players get $4 tap beers. The kitchen serves ramen and street tacos that night.

The Boozy Bakery is expanding into a savory offering – Grub Boxes. Each one contains a unique assortment of items such as cheeses, charcuteries, pates, olives, dried or fresh fruits, dips, pepper jelly, crackers, pretzels, nuts, chocolate bark, pepperoncini, artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper and pesto tortellini skewers. Feed 10 people for $50 or five to eight for $26. They must be ordered in advance from the bakery, which is in JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars on West 57th Street.

Lupulin Brewing Co. is throwing a party Friday as part of its official ribbon-cutting with the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. The Minnesota brewery expanded to Sioux Falls last fall when it took over Hydra Beer Co. at 2425 S. Shirley Ave. Friday’s fun includes beer, of course, and special Intoxibakes cupcakes infused with Lupulin’s Javatized and CPB Porter. Neighboring Ruby Tuesday will provide the appetizers. There’s new glassware for sale, live music and a Mario Kart Challenge. Founders Matt Schiller and Jeff Zierdt, who are from Big Lake, Minn., will be at the party. The ribbon-cutting is at 11:30 a.m., but the party goes all day.

The annual Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day will be celebrated Saturday morning at Stensland Family Farm’s east- and west-side stores. The menu includes Grandma’s homemade pancakes, French toast and doughnuts, all served with ice cream. Hours are 9 a.m. to noon. Ten percent of proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire.

The new weekend breakfast menu at Woodys Pub and Grill on Marion Road has proven to be so popular that it’s being extended to Thursdays and Fridays. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. After the Super Bowl, Sunday’s opening time might move to 11 a.m.

Inca Mexican Restaurant has introduced family-size plates for sharing at night. Choose from eight hard-shell tacos, four burritos or eight enchiladas, all with beans and rice. Meat options include ground beef, picadillo or chicken. They’re available for dine-in only and cost $27 or $28, with a half-price special Monday night.

Taco John’s has introduced Taco Perfecto, a 9-inch-long crispy taco. The creation is meant to better match the amount of shell to the fillings. Options include ground beef, sirloin steak or chipotle chicken.

Dell Rapids is hopping on the burger battle bandwagon with Battle of the Buns in February. Four burgers are competing for the title: “Beddar” Bacon Cheddar at Pinz; Papa’s Western Burger at Papa’s Pub & Eatery; the Candied Bacon, Jalapeno, Cheddar and Peanut Butter Burger at Norby’s Bar & Grill; and the Hawaiian Humdinger at County Fair Food Store. The Dell Rapids Chamber of Commerce will draw prize winners each week from the submitted ballots.

Chicken and waffles on pizza? Yup. Papa Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza in the Jones421 Building downtown has added the creation to its menu. A butter crust is topped with a blend of cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, fried chicken and sweet waffles, all drizzled with maple syrup.

Gator Bites are back at Swamp Daddy’s Cajun Kitchen in the Jones421 Building downtown. The limited supply of fried alligator meat should last for about a month.

Refuel has opened in the Balleraena Dance Studio on South Louise Avenue. The juice bar, which has its own entrance and is open to the public, serves Herbalife Nutrition protein shakes and energy teas. Hours are 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Kids can create their own Valentine’s Day cookies Tuesday at the new Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip in The Empire Mall. Buy a cookie, and the bakery will provide the decorations. Kids also will get to make a Valentine’s Day bag. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Live Fire, the full-service restaurant at Look’s Marketplace, which opened two months ago, is adjusting its hours. Instead of being closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, it’s now closed Sundays and Mondays. Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Now that we’re in the dead of winter, a few restaurants have changed their hours.

Pizza Di Paola is closing an hour earlier during the week. The wood-fired pizza restaurant at 2300 S. Minnesota Ave. is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

is closing an hour earlier during the week. The wood-fired pizza restaurant at 2300 S. Minnesota Ave. is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Stomping Grounds in Hartford will begin closing two hours earlier starting next week. New hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

in Hartford will begin closing two hours earlier starting next week. New hours are 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The Broadway in Valley Springs will stop serving breakfast as of Saturday and will be closed Sundays and Mondays.

Here are other recent restaurant updates.

For all the news from the local dining scene, visit our Food & Drink section.