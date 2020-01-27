Taco Town Buffet closes after five months

0 shares Share

Jan. 27, 2020

Taco Town Buffet has closed after less than six months in business.

The all-you-can-eat restaurant had its final day Sunday.

Afshin Sadri started the restaurant with his wife, Pegah Diznab, and her parents in late August 2019. It was at 2700 W. 41st St. in the former Cowboy Chicken location.

In a Facebook post, the owners said they plan to move the restaurant to Minneapolis in the coming months.

“Thank you Sioux Falls for all the support and love. We love each and every one of you.”