Dim sum restaurant planned for city’s east side

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Jan. 30, 2020

A Chinese restaurant specializing in dim sum – a first for Sioux Falls – is coming to the east side of the city.

Yummy House hopes to open in mid-February in the former Kowloon Chinese Restaurant space near 26th Street and Sycamore Avenue, said Joyce Chan, whose mother, Lisa Louie, will own the restaurant.

“We’re just trying to be a first at the market,” Chan said. Dim sum is a style of Chinese cuisine that features bite-sized portions of food traditionally served in small steamer baskets from carts that circulate through a restaurant’s dining room.

While details are still being finalized, Yummy House likely will feature cart service on the weekend. On weekdays, orders will come to the table directly from the kitchen, Chan said.

“We will have lots of items,” she said. “Each one is small so they can taste different things.”

Options will range from steamed dumplings with shrimp or chicken and steamed buns to pan-fried meat and sticky rice.

An order of shrimp dumplings, for example, will have three “snack-size” pieces, Chan said.

“A whole family can pick 10 to 11 (dishes) and put it on the middle of the table and try it.”

The restaurant also will serve traditional Chinese entrees, and Asian beverages such as bubble tea and Taiwanese slushes, Chan said. Eventually, Yummy House might have seafood nights, she said, with fresh lobster, scallops and more.

Chan and her mother, who are from China, owned and operated a dim sum restaurant for about a decade in Memphis, Tenn. The family moved to Sioux Falls in 2013. Chan said her mother wanted to have another restaurant, so they jumped at the chance to take over the former Kowloon space when the owners retired in September.

The family is updating the site, which is in a retail center at 1602 S. Sycamore Ave., giving it a fresh coat of paint and new decor. Chan said she is drawing Chinese cartoons on the walls.

Yummy House will be open daily and also offer take-out and delivery.

“Here, people don’t have too much traditional Chinese,” Chan said. “We want them to come sit down and enjoy the food.”