Take a look: Thunder Road nears opening

Aug. 7, 2020

The bowling lanes are ready, the laser tag is done, and nearly 50 arcade games are installed.

That just leaves some final touches before the new 30,000-square-foot indoor entertainment center is ready for visitors.

“All we’re really waiting on is our final inspections, and our 7D theater, and we’re just finishing installing the games, so now it’s just cleanup and getting the game room set up,” general manager Ryan Friez said.

“We’ve tried to have a unique mix and be cutting edge with what we’re doing.”

The game room “has something for everyone,” he added, from air hockey and skee ball to new takes on redemption-style games and a next-generation version of beer pong.

The “hyper bowling” system is getting some test runs. The concept involves bumpers on the bowling lanes with colored targets players try to hit before striking pins. It runs video-game style on a screen during play.

“It’s something foreign to people, but once they try it, they think it’s amazing,” Friez said. “It’s a concept that will take some education, but once you start it, I don’t think you’ll want to go back to traditional bowling again.”

There is a miniature-style bowling area at Thunder Road in addition to the hyper bowling.

The immersive 7D theater typically requires the installers to travel internationally. Because that’s challenging, Thunder Road is working through ways to self-install it or bring in installers from out of state.

The bumper cars also are here and just need to be set up.

A two-story laser tag area was installed by a Florida company and is ready to go.

“It’s one of the first installs of fabric murals printed for that kind of detail,” Friez said.

“It’s one of the first of its kind they have done.”

The finishing touches also are being put on the restaurant spaces. There’s a sit-down area separate from the game space, and there also is a counter for service in the game area with more seating.

That quick-service area will open with most of the center, with the restaurant following about a week later, Friez said.

“We’re going after kind of a food truck theme so walking tacos corn dogs, nacho options, sliders, wings and pizza by the slice,” he said.

“We’re looking for help in here and in the restaurant. We would have been sitting well, but losing college students earlier than expected, we’ll need a few extra people – especially people who can do daytime hours.”

While opening day hasn’t been set, he said it’s likely just a couple of weeks away. The hope is to have the full center plus the restaurant open by the end of August.

“It’s crazy how much has come together in the last couple weeks,” Friez said. “It’s exciting now. Now, it’s time to play.”