Comings & Goings

Aug. 25, 2020 Here’s a look at recent changes in the business landscape in the Sioux Falls area.

The new Asian restaurant that’s coming to the former Taco Town Buffet space on West 41st St. is expected to open in October, said Terry Teng, who is partnering with Paul Chan of Fuji Sushi & Hibachi on the venture. The new restaurant will be called Pad Thai and will specialize in Thai food and the Vietnamese noodle soup known as pho.

‘O’ So Good Too in Lennox has closed, two months after its opening. Chef Omar Thornton has returned his focus to his original restaurant, ‘O’ So Good in Garretson, expanding hours there to include lunch Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Casey’s General Stores will build a travel center on the west side of Interstate 29 at the Tea exit. In addition to typical Casey’s offerings, plans call for room for trucks to park and a truckers’ lounge area where customers could shower and change clothes. Construction is expected to begin this fall, and Casey’s plans on being open next year.

The Breaks Coffee Roasting Co. has opened a coffee shop in downtown Sioux Falls. The business moved its coffee roaster to the new location at 311 E. 12th St. and is serving coffee drinks, teas and other beverages. For now, customers have to get their drinks to go because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Breaks serves baked good from Look’s Marketplace. Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Zaroty Pizza Kitchen is closed temporarily while it finds a new home. The city is buying the retail center at 41st and Marion for an eventual redesign of the intersection. Longtime restauranteur Ted Hamze said the closure won’t interrupt Zaroty’s catering services, which already operate out of other kitchen spaces in Sioux Falls. He hopes to find another location in the southwest part of the city.

Gap and Banana Republic have closed their stores in The Empire Mall. Neither one reopened after the mall shut down in March because of the pandemic. The Athleta and Old Navy stores, which also are owned by Gap Inc., have reopened.

Flyboy Donuts has opened its fourth shop in Sioux Falls. The new location, which includes a drive-thru, is in a shared space with Stensland Family Farms near 41st and Sertoma in the Roosevelt Marketplace. In addition to an expansive selection of doughnuts, Flyboy serves espresso drinks and sells Flyboy Coffee beans and K-cups. Hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Luciano’s is coming back to Sioux Falls in the form of a wine shop. Owner Ray Hoffman closed his downtown restaurant earlier this year but has leased space in a retail center at Dawley Farm Village. It most recently was a second location for Olive Destination. Hoffman plans to sell wine and liquor along with some appetizers and offer wine tastings. He hopes to open in September.

Fit My Feet Orthotics & Shoes has relocated from 2621 S. Minnesota Ave. to the former Play It Again Sports location at 3534 S. Western Ave. Hours for the larger store are 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Owner Nick Kolterman also recently launched a teleservice, ShoeDoc, through his website to help people buy custom orthotics.

Slim Chickens will add a third Sioux Falls store – this one on the east side. It will be on a vacant lot at 2301 E. 10th St. Franchise owner Todd Porter said he hasn’t determined a time line for construction and opening.

A coffee shop with a special approach to staffing has opened. The Yakkity Yak Coffee Shack, which employs those with intellectual and developmental differences, is inside the new All American Gymnastics Academy along Cliff Avenue north of 85th Street. It offers coffee, food and other beverages. Hours are 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

Exit 5 Bar & Grill has opened in an event venue that was started by Sioux Falls businessman Rick Gourley in Beaver Creek, Minn. The restaurant is in a temporary space on the main floor that usually serves as a cocktail lounge for the SpringBrooke Events, Golf & Grill and will move later this fall to the lower level. For now, hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

A Yankton credit union has expanded with a branch in Tea. Explorers Credit Union is at 730 E. First St. next to Fareway. The location includes an office for a Dakota Financial Services agent. The credit union was founded in 1962 by five Yankton State Hospital employees. It also has branches in Springfield and Parkston.

Envy Nails & Spa is having a grand opening Thursday for its second location in Sioux Falls. The business is in the retail center at Dawley Farm Village that includes Ulta Beauty. It features a VIP room for couple pedicures.

Shopko Optical has opened a second eye care center in Sioux Falls. The new location is at 3330 E. 10th St. Optometrists on staff provide primary care for all ages, including eye exams, prescription eyeglasses, contact lens fittings and the detection and treatment of ocular diseases. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Dakota Vision Center has moved its east-side location to a stand-alone building at Dawley Farm Village. The new optometry clinic at 1100 S. Highline Place is more than twice as big as the former space at 5418 E. Arrowhead Parkway. Dakota Vision was founded in Sioux Falls almost three decades ago.

A new locally owned fitness concept has opened in Sioux Falls. Arena Fit is in the former Farrell’s Xtreme Bodyshaping space at 26th and Sycamore. It offers kickboxing, cardio, strength and resistance training, cycling and yoga classes.

A Harrisburg boutique has closed its storefront and moved to online sales. Carrie Bell started Carrie Ann’s Boutique in 2017 and moved into a larger location next to Schoeneman’s Building Materials Center in 2018. After closing the store in spring during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bell decided to move to online-only sales but plans to eventually have warehouse sales and pop-up shops.

Sherwin-Williams has opened a paint store in Tea’s new Bakker Landing development that serves industrial and professional customers. In additional to paint, it offers concrete coatings, wallcoverings and spray equipment. It’s open Monday through Saturday.