Slim Chickens will add a third Sioux Falls store – this one on the east side.

“I didn’t have it on the front burner,” franchisee Todd Porter said. “But there’s some good reasons to do it. Business has been good, and having another location gives us economies of scale in a lot of different ways. We can generate a lot of awareness with three stores in town.”

Porter brought the fast-growing Southern chain to Sioux Falls three years ago with the restaurant at Minnesota Avenue and 24th Street. The Louise Avenue location opened a year later.