New coffee shop blends opportunity with beverage-making

Aug. 20, 2020

A coffee shop with a special approach to staffing opened this week in south Sioux Falls.

The Yakkity Yak Coffee Shack, which employs those with intellectual and developmental differences, is located inside All American Gymnastics Academy and offers coffee, food and other beverages.

The new location for All American opened earlier this year at 7321 S. Grasslands Place, along Cliff Avenue north of 85th Street.

Kathy Luke, co-founder of All American Gymnastics Academy and owner of the nonprofit that runs Yakkity Yak Coffee Shack, said she wanted to open the coffee shop to give a platform to those with different abilities.

“We had been following other coffee shops that are run by people with intellectual and developmental differences, and they’re very fun, they’re very rewarding,” Luke said. “People that haven’t had opportunities before were recognized as something they never were before. People gave them the platform to show their abilities.”

The idea behind hosting the coffee shop within the All American Gymnastics Academy has many different purposes.

Meredith Molseed, who helps oversee the staff at the Yakkity Yak Coffee Shack, said having those with intellectual and developmental differences inside the facility also provides them with a space to be beyond the coffee shop.

“We’re creating a sensory gym and playground for kids of all ages and of all abilities,” Molseed said. “We’re hoping to get them out of wheelchairs and doing some play therapy, just a fun place to be for them.”

Luke said the coffee shop has experienced a very positive public reaction so far, both from All American Gymnastics families and those who just come in for a cup of coffee.

“With it being within the gymnastics facility, there will constantly be people in here with them,” Luke said. “But we are open to the public because we want the whole community coming in, and we want everyone to experience that same feeling.”

Creating the coffee shop has given their employees a place to feel welcomed and recognized, she added.

“When these people were found, they were recognized as something that they never were before,” Luke said. “They gave them the platform to show their abilities, and we thought that was something really special.”

Hours are 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.