Silverstar Car Wash plans new Sioux Falls location

Aug. 25, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Silverstar Car Wash.

Southeast Sioux Falls: Silverstar Car Wash is coming to your neighborhood.

The Sioux Falls-based membership-driven car wash is under construction at 57th Street and Graystone Avenue.

“The location is great for us because we’ve had a number of customer requests for this area,” regional manager Andrea Vetos said.

“The southeast part of Sioux Falls is growing so rapidly that it really makes sense for us to add a location here.”

The new wash will look similar to this location in Sioux City.

“With seven locations here and two currently open in Sioux City, plus four under construction, we’re definitely getting to a point where we have a prototype that we work off of and adjust based on the location’s needs,” co-owner Bryan Slama said.

Silverstar has honed its construction approach with help from Hegg Cos. and is using a new building system from Gage Brothers, which “allows us to put the buildings up significantly quicker than we have in the past,” he continued.

“This location will see much of the same things that customers have come to love about Silverstar – two pay lanes to enter quickly and easily, free vacuum and towel area, and a thorough wash bay tunnel.”

The plan is to be open by early December. Silverstar will need about 15 people to help run the site.

“And as we grow, we’ll be adding additional positions at the company level to support that growth,” Vetos said.

The company is looking forward to adding its new corporate center with an enhanced training area at 1500 S. Minnesota Ave., she added.

“We really commit to developing our team and love to offer opportunities to grow with us,” Vetos said. “So even though we’re a few months from opening this location, we encourage interested applicants to reach out anytime.”

Silverstar isn’t done announcing new locations, either.

“We’re working on our 10th location,” Vetos said. “We hope to have further information about that later this year for an opening next year.”