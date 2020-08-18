Flyboy Donuts opens west-side shop

0 shares Share

Aug. 18, 2020

Flyboy Donuts has arrived on the west side of Sioux Falls.

The locally owned doughnut shop opened its fourth location today in a shared space with Stensland Family Farms. The two businesses are in the Roosevelt Marketplace retail center on Sertoma Avenue just north of 41st Street.

Like the Flyboy Donuts shop that opened in June in a shared space with Plains Commerce Bank at 57th Street and Sycamore Avenue, the southwest store features a drive-thru and espresso drinks in addition to a wide range of doughnuts.

Flyboy Coffee beans and K-cups also are available.

“We’re looking for it to be a larger store with bigger hours to capture the afternoon and after work rush as well as to serve as the liquidation spot for cheaper dozens at the end of the day,” owner Ben Duenwald said.

Flyboy’s original Sioux Falls shop is at 57th Street and Western Avenue and the second location is on East 10th Street.

Hours will be 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The doughnut selection is expansive, and customers can ensure availability by placing orders online by midnight for quick pickups or delivery the next morning.

“The whole theme of that store is more geared toward a younger crowd being next to Roosevelt, the largest high school in South Dakota.”

Tables are spread out across the shared seating area in the front of the building. Flyboy’s doughnut cases and counter are along the south wall, and Stensland has the northern half of the space.

Drawing on his own childhood nostalgia, Duenwald has installed a few arcade games from the 1980s, but they won’t be turned on “until after COVID passes,” he said.

“We’re not done, but we’re done for a little bit,” Duenwald said of new locations. He bought Flyboy Donuts in 2014 when it was based in Tea and moved it to Sioux Falls. “We’re going to breathe for a little bit. … My goal was to have one in every quadrant (of the city).”

He wanted that to happen before he retired, and that’s not happening anytime soon.