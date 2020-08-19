Fit My Feet opens to big crowd in new location

Aug. 19, 2020
This paid piece is sponsored by GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness.
Fit My Feet Orthotics & Shoes has been busy ever since opening the door Monday at its new, bigger location on Western Avenue.
The business moved from 2621 S. Minnesota Ave. to the former Play It Again Sports location at 3534 S. Western Ave.
“It’s everything we wanted,” owner Nick Kolterman said. “We can grow into it a bit, and we did our build-outs exactly as we wanted.”
The move caps off a big month for the business, which again landed on the Inc. 5,000 list of fastest-growing companies.
“We see 60 patients a day in here, and yesterday was absolutely insane,” Kolterman said, acknowledging he hasn’t slept in the past 72 hours.
“It was people waiting for the move to see the new store and people who needed to get in to make appointments.”
Kolterman also is hoping to get the word out about a partnership with GreatLIFE Golf & Fitness offering members 15 percent off at Fit My Feet. He thinks many people don’t know about it and would benefit.
“We get gym members coming in here every day – people that run and are active in marathons, kids and adults playing sports, but sometimes it’s out of sight, out of mind. So they might spend $150 on running shoes, run a half-marathon two or three times, and their feet still hurt,” Kolterman said. “They find there’s $700 to $800 in running shoes in the closet and none of them work.”
While the actual selection of shoes at his store doesn’t vary greatly from others, the expertise is the differentiator, he said.
“There’s a difference between shoes, and we know anatomy and physiology, and we know how to fix a problem with the right insole and the right shoe. And for a GreatLIFE member to take advantage of that is huge.”
Hours for the new store are 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Kolterman also recently launched a virtual service through his website and has already started seeing patients from out of state.
