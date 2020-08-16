Longtime pizza restaurant closes temporarily while it finds new home

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Aug. 16, 2020

Zaroty Pizza Kitchen is closed temporarily while it finds a new home.

The restaurant’s final day at 41st Street and Marion Road was Saturday. The city of Sioux Falls is buying the land for an eventual redesign of the intersection.

The retail center on the property also houses Flowerama, Golden Coin Casino and Fast-n-Fresh Laundromat.

Longtime restauranteur Ted Hamze said the closure won’t interrupt Zaroty’s catering services, which already operate out of other kitchen spaces in Sioux Falls.

The restaurant can’t get its eminent domain settlement from the government until after it closes, Hamze said. The business will receive that in September, and some of it will be needed to replace equipment that doesn’t meet current code but was grandfathered in for the 41st and Marion location, he said.

Christmas is the busiest time of the year, Hamze said, so he wants to be settled in a new location by then and hopes to stay in the southwest part of the city.

Hamze, who just marked his one-year anniversary since treatment for pancreatic cancer, is accustomed to moving. He has operated restaurants in several locations across Sioux Falls for more than 20 years.