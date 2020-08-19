Luciano’s to open as east-side wine shop

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Aug. 19, 2020

Luciano’s is coming back to Sioux Falls in the form of a wine shop.

Owner Ray Hoffman closed his downtown restaurant earlier this year but has leased space in a retail center at Dawley Farm Village. It most recently was a second location for Olive Destination.

“I want to make this a super special wine shop. And I want it to look like one too,” he said. “I think it will be a good spot.”

He plans to sell wine and liquor along with some appetizers and offer wine tastings.

Assuming he can finish some improvements to the space in time, the hope is to be open in September.

“It really is a great fit for Luciano’s. The build-out for an olive oil retailer is pretty similar to a wine shop, so there was not much construction needed,” said Ryan Tysdal of Van Buskirk Cos., who brokered the deal.

Luciano’s will join other businesses scheduled to open this year at Dawley.

Jersey Mike’s Subs is under construction and scheduled to open mid-fall in a retail center next to Ulta Beauty. It’s the restaurant’s second Sioux Falls location.

Next to Jersey Mike’s, Envy Nails & Spa will open later this month. This also will be a second location for the business.

“Retailers and restaurants are recognizing the momentum happening on the east side of town,” Tysdal said. “The nucleus of (Dawley) retailers that Raquel (Blount of Lloyd Cos.) and her team started years ago has created such an east-side destination for the residents of Sioux Falls.”