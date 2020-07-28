Comings & Goings

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

July 28, 2020 Here’s a look at recent changes in the business landscape in the Sioux Falls area.

BluMoon Designs has relocated into a larger space in the Jones421 Building on North Phillips Avenue. The shop, which sells jewelry made by owner Amy Balster, along with home decor and other items, opened in the first-floor marketplace in mid-May. With the move to the larger space, the former Game Chest spot, BluMoon Designs has closed its shop in the 518 Marketplace in Harrisburg. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

JJ’s Axes & Ales has opened in its new home near JJ’s Wine, Spirits & Cigars along West 57th Street. The location has six ax-throwing lanes with two targets per lane. Because of COVID-19 precautions, only four lanes will be used at once and group sizes are limited to six people. Hours for ax-throwing slots are from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Anytime Fitness is adding a third gym in Sioux Falls. The new location will be in the former Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping space at 69th and Minnesota. It’s expected to open in the fall.

Car racing returns Aug. 2 to Huset’s Speedway, which has a new owner. Jackson Motorplex owner Tod Quiring bought the property south of Brandon from Chuck Brennan. Races will be held every Sunday night, and other special events have been scheduled.

Lloyd Cos. has delayed the start of the Sioux Steel redevelopment project because of pandemic-related market conditions. The nearly $200 million downtown development had been progressing toward an August groundbreaking. “We’re anticipating this is a short-term delay, but we also can’t put a specific time line to it yet,” said Jake Quasney, Lloyd’s executive vice president. The project is still planned to include a seven-story hotel and conference center, a nine-story mixed-use building and a parking ramp surrounded by 100 apartments.

Royal Fork Buffet is closing after almost four decades in Sioux Falls, unable to overcome changes in restaurant dining because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The last day will be Aug. 2 for the restaurant on the south side of The Empire Mall campus.

Tropical Sno has reopened with a new owner and new location. Shiloh Oorlog bought the seasonal business that serves shaved ice. It has a concessions contract with the Sioux Falls Canaries and also operates a trailer. The trailer, which is open daily, is based in the parking lot at Suburban Lanes at 35th and Spring.

The owners of Blue Haven Barn and have opened The Atrium at Blue Haven. The event venue west of Sioux Falls seats 500 guests inside. Wedding ceremonies can be held on the terraced grounds that overlook a pond with a fountain.

A Sioux Falls couple has started a neighborhood ice cream truck. Tasty Treats typically will be out a couple of times a week, said Brandy Fink, who owns the business with her husband, Jeremy. It sells packaged frozen treats. Tasty Treats also is available for bookings at businesses or celebrations such as birthday parties.

RedRossa Napoli Pizza has closed — maybe for good. The restaurant at 41st and Western posted on Facebook that construction in the area combined with the hit from COVID-19 forced the decision. The plan is to re-evaluate in October and determine the future, it said.