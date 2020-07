0 shares Share

RedRossa Napoli Pizza has closed — maybe for good.

The restaurant at 3412 S. Western Ave. posted on Facebook that construction in the area combined with the hit from COVID-19 forced the move.

The plan is to reevaluate in October and determine future plans, it said.

