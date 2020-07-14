Anytime Fitness plans third Sioux Falls location

0 shares Share

July 14, 2020

Anytime Fitness is adding a south Sioux Falls fitness center with a boutique-style feel.

The 24-hour fitness chain has two other locations on the east and west sides – one at Lake Lorraine and the other at 41st Street and Sycamore Avenue.

The new location will be in the King’s Crossing building at 69th Street and Minnesota Avenue, in what used to be Farrell’s eXtreme Bodyshaping.

“We felt that location really stabilized our footprint in Sioux Falls,” said Kay Bergendahl, managing partner in the Anytime Fitness locations franchised by Sioux Falls-based Cresten Capital Holdings.

It will be the 18th fitness center for Cresten, which became a franchisee for Minnesota-based Anytime Fitness in early 2018.

The firm has various portfolio companies and was looking for one that reflected its “passion in health and wellness,” Bergendahl said. “We knew a fitness concept was the best answer … and with Anytime Fitness specifically, you have a very caring, family-oriented environment and atmosphere, and we just knew it was the right answer.”

Luke Andrus, a former Anytime Fitness corporate employee who was with the business for 15 years, joined Cresten as CEO of its Anytime portfolio company and is helping accelerate its growth, she said.

“Our development rights span down to the southeastern part of the U.S., through Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, so we’re kind of all over. We’ve got a large territory we can develop,” Bergendahl said.

The new Sioux Falls location at 3,000 square feet is smaller than a typical Anytime location but “will really be a high-end finish and design that will make that atmosphere really geared toward the personal training client,” she said, adding it’s being completely renovated and will be similar to this club in the Twin Cities.

“We have individual restroom showers, so it’s not a locker room-type atmosphere. We’re opening up the ceiling, so it will be an exposed ceiling versus a drop ceiling and just giving it a whole new look and feel.”

The location is scheduled to open later this fall and likely will complete Anytime’s presence in Sioux Falls for now, Bergendahl said.

“We feel this location on the south side really just grounds us in the community.”

Anytime Fitness members can work out at any of the chain’s more than 2,400 locations nationwide.