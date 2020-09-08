Comings & Goings

0 shares Share

Sept. 8, 2020

Here’s a look at recent changes in the business landscape in the Sioux Falls area.

The Market is having its going-out-of-business inventory sale from noon to 7 p.m. Thursday. Shoppers will find wine, cheese, gourmet grocery items, dinner plates, artwork and more. Laurel and Doug Lather are retiring and closed the restaurant in the historic Harvester Building on Sixth Street east of Phillips Avenue on Aug. 27. The sale could extend into Friday depending on how much is sold Thursday.

Silverstar Car Wash is building its eighth location in Sioux Falls at 57th and Graystone. The plan is to be open by early December.

Five months after taking it over, the franchise owner of Grand Junction Grilled Subs has closed the restaurant. Grand Junction at 5312 E. Arrowhead Parkway opened in May 2017.

Two event venues have opened this summer in the Sioux Falls area. Emerald Pines Barn and Laurel Ridge Barn offer indoor and outdoor spaces for weddings, other celebrations, events and meetings. Laurel Ridge is northeast of the city and hosted its first event in May. Emerald Pines opened in July and is west of the city near McGovern Middle School.

JoAnn reopened its fabric and craft store Aug. 28, almost one year after being destroyed in a tornado. The store in the Plaza 41 retail center at 41st and Kiwanis was basically rebuilt inside from the ground up. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Because of the pandemic, the first hour of shopping Tuesday through Thursday is dedicated for “vulnerable customers and first responders.”

Starbucks has opened a coffee shop at 1501 W. 41st St. with seating inside for about 30 customers. The new location next to Pancheros Mexican Grill also features a drive-thru and patio. It’s open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Spezia’s temporary closure because of the pandemic is now a permanent one. The restaurant at 57th and Louise will not be reopening, owner Dave Thompson said. Spezia opened in 1994 at 26th and Western.

Working with POET, Farmers Business Network has created a business called GRO Network. The new network is designed to match farmers who use environmentally friendly practices with buyers such as POET that will pay a premium for low-carbon corn.

A new quick-service restaurant concept is coming to the east side with an Asian-Hawaiian flair. Poke Picks will be operated by Kent Chan and will be in the former Taco John’s space at 1609 E. 10th St. The hope is to open in November.

Agua Fresh has expanded to Brookings. The downtown Sioux Falls restaurant known for its smoothies, juices and healthy, fast-casual food has opened in the Brookings Commercial Kitchen, which is downtown on Main Avenue. It’s open daily.

American Airlines is adding nonstop service between Sioux Falls and Charlotte, N.C., on Nov. 4. The seasonal route is scheduled to run until April 6, with a flight leaving Sioux Falls at 6:30 a.m. daily and arriving back from Charlotte Douglas International Airport at 10 p.m. American has a hub in Charlotte.

The west-central Jacky’s Burrito Express is expanding and will add seating and more menu items. The quick-serve restaurant at 2315 W. 12th St. has taken over the former H&R Block space next door. The remodeling project is expected to be done in six to eight weeks.

Most of the attractions in Thunder Road’s new 28,000-square-foot indoor entertainment center have opened. The amusement park on North Kiwanis Avenue has added “hyper bowling,” miniature-style bowling alley, laser tag, ax-throwing, arcade games and a restaurant. Still to come: bumper cars and a 7D theater.

After three decades in Sioux Falls, Gordmans has set its closing date. The final day for the off-price department store, which is part of bankrupt Stage Stores Inc., will be Sept. 27. It’s in a separate building on the The Empire Mall campus.

A portion of the former Callaway’s on East 69th Street is returning to event space. Construction is on track to be done in the coming month, so events could still be held there this year, said Gene Peska, one of the building’s owners. Look’s Marketplace is using the majority of the building.

Backyard BBQ & Grill has permanently closed its downtown location at 323 S. Phillips Ave. The restaurant was closed temporarily in March because of the pandemic. The original Western Avenue location has remained open and recently added a patio.

Dakota Stained Glass has moved from Sioux Falls to Garretson. The shop owned by Matt and Nico Rogers sells materials and offers classes.