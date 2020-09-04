Gordmans sets closing date

0 shares Share

Sept. 4, 2020

After three decades in Sioux Falls, Gordmans has set its closing date.

The final day for the off-price department store, which is part of bankrupt Stage Stores Inc., will be Sept. 27.

The back half of the stand-alone store on The Empire Mall campus is almost empty of merchandise.

Clothing for men and women is marked at a 50 percent or 60 percent discount off the regular price. Children’s clothing is at 50 percent. Shoes, accessories and home goods are at 50 percent.

Clearance items are up to 80 percent off. Store fixtures also are for sale.

All sales are final.

The liquidation sale began in late May when the store reopened after being closed since mid-March because of the pandemic. Stage Stores searched for a buyer, but none was found, so closing dates were set. The Texas-based company has 738 stores that operate under a half-dozen brands.

Stage Stores acquired the Gordmans brand when the Omaha-based retailer filed for bankruptcy in 2017. Gordmans and earlier variations of the business have been in Sioux Falls since at least 1990.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.