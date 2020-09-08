Pizza Hut permanently closes dine-in location on West 12th, others across S.D.

0 shares Share

Sept. 8, 2020

The only dine-in Pizza Hut in Sioux Falls has closed permanently, along with at least six other locations across the state.

The restaurant at 2501 W. 12th St. has a note on the door directing customers to other locations in the city, which offer only carryout and delivery.

One of three locations in Rapid City also has been closed. Other South Dakota towns that lost Pizza Huts are Madison, Vermillion, Chamberlain, Spearfish and Box Elder. The Brookings restaurant is closed, but an employee said he was not sure if it would be permanent.

The Pizza Huts are owned by Kansas-based NPC International, which filed for bankruptcy in July. The company, which is the largest franchise owner of Pizza Huts, reached an agreement in August with Pizza Hut owner Yum Brands to close up to 300 underperforming locations and the sell the rest. Going into the bankruptcy, it had more than 1,200 locations, including four in Sioux Falls and 16 across the state.

The company has said it would help displaced employees find jobs at other Pizza Huts.

The seating area of the West 12th Street Pizza Hut had been closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the restaurant remained open for delivery and takeout through its drive-thru window.