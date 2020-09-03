Thunder Road opens most indoor attractions

0 shares Share

Sept. 3, 2020

Most of Thunder Road’s new indoor entertainment center will be open for the long holiday weekend.

Visitors have been trying out the new attractions over several days of soft-opening events.

Full hours start Friday, with the indoor addition opening at 11 a.m. and closing at the same time as the rest of the park.

“It’s been really good,” general manager Ryan Friez said of initial customer reaction.

“Everyone was saying the food was great, and with the bowling and arcade, everyone has said ‘Wow!’ They were definitely impressed.”

Both the “hyper bowling” and a miniature-style bowling alley are open.

Hyper bowling offers a video game-like experience involving bumpers with targets on the lanes.

The two-story laser tag area also is ready to go and has been tested out by players this week.

The ax-throwing area also is ready for throwers.

The redemption center has been stocked at the arcade, and about 50 machines are up and running.

Up next likely will be bumper cars, which have arrived and just need to be installed.

The 7D theater, an immersive experience, has proven a bit more tricky given pandemic-related restrictions on travel for installers.

The Thunder Road team is working through it with the help of technology and without the benefit of being in the same time zone as the experts.

“We’re talking with an installer in Israel and one in Poland and sending pictures,” Friez said. “But with a seven-hour time delay, we’ve discovered it takes a lot longer.”

The Rev It Up Grille restaurant also is doing just that — revving up for a broader opening with the rest of the building. It serves food as a sit-down restaurant and also has seating with counter service in the entertainment venue.

The hope is for the entire 28,000-square-foot building to be up and running by the end of the month, Friez said.