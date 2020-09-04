Part of former Callaway’s to return to event space

Callaway’s, which included multiple dining areas plus banquet and event space, closed in early 2019.
Look’s Marketplace converted much of the space, but there was still 6,800 square feet remaining to lease.
“We’re going to put it back in as an event center,” said Gene Peska, who co-owns the building.
Peska Construction is serving as the contractor on the remodel, which he called a minor one.
“We’re putting new carpet, new paint, we took down the wallpaper, we are adding a few walls in there for weddings, so there’s a bride’s room and groom’s room,” Peska said.
“We’ve had to add a bathroom, nothing very major. It’s one big room, but it has a divider down the center, so if they wanted a smaller space, they can do that.”
The space also has outdoor access to a spot along Prairie Green Golf Course that includes a gazebo.
Bookings will be done through a separate entity, and the idea is for events to cater in food instead of cooking it on site. Construction is on track to be done in the coming month, Peska said, so events could still be held there this year.