Part of former Callaway’s to return to event space

A portion of the former Callaway’s on East 69th Street is returning to event space.

Look’s Marketplace converted much of the space, but there was still 6,800 square feet remaining to lease.

“We’re going to put it back in as an event center,” said Gene Peska, who co-owns the building.

Peska Construction is serving as the contractor on the remodel, which he called a minor one.

“We’re putting new carpet, new paint, we took down the wallpaper, we are adding a few walls in there for weddings, so there’s a bride’s room and groom’s room,” Peska said.

“We’ve had to add a bathroom, nothing very major. It’s one big room, but it has a divider down the center, so if they wanted a smaller space, they can do that.” The space also has outdoor access to a spot along Prairie Green Golf Course that includes a gazebo.