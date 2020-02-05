Upgraded office offers turnkey opportunity to own on Minnesota Avenue

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Feb. 5, 2020

This paid Site Spotlight is sponsored by Raquel Blount, Lloyd Cos.

Thinking of owning your own office building? Then don’t miss this outstanding opportunity to buy one in an ideal south Sioux Falls location.

Located at 5010 S. Minnesota Ave., the nearly 4,000-square-foot building has been recently renovated with new carpet, paint and other interior and exterior improvements.

“I can’t say enough about the location – this is a fantastic opportunity to own a piece of South Minnesota Avenue, where your drive-by traffic is only going to increase,” said listing agent Raquel Blount of Lloyd Cos.

“So many office users want to be located in south Sioux Falls. It’s close to where they live, where their customers live, and to be able to own your building for less than $1 million is pretty unheard of.”

Priced at $699,000, the building was the longtime home of Goosmann Law Firm, which has since moved to a larger space nearby.

“It was a very successful building for them, and they outgrew it,” Blount said. “They wanted to enter this market and grow their presence in a big way, and the exposure they received by locating here absolutely helped them do that.”

Since then, the marque signage out front has been upgraded, “so there’s even more visibility,” Blount added.

Inside, the floor plan includes updated executive offices, with plenty of extras.

There’s also a welcoming reception area, waiting room and a modern conference room.

Another space can be used for a spacious fitness center and employee break room.

Behind the building, you’ll enjoy a beautiful wooded lot with mature trees and a back patio that quickly will become your employees’ favorite gathering place.

“This is a fit for professional service providers of all kinds,” Blount said. “And with its location just south of 57th Street and a fast drive off Interstate 229, it’s easy for your clients to find and offers your team so many great dining options nearby, whether it’s for lunch or entertaining after hours.”

The space is occupied but can be made available immediately, she added.

“It’s a turnkey office building. For the right business at the right time, it’s an opportunity you should not let pass you by.”

For information, contact Raquel Blount at 605-728-9092 or raquel@lloydcompanies.com.