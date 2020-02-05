KELO-TV unveils million-dollar set

0 shares Share

Feb. 5, 2020

The landscape in “KELOLAND” looks quite a bit different thanks to a $1 million studio update.

The newly renovated facility at 501 S. Phillips Ave. includes new cameras, lights and flooring.

It’s landmark project for the CBS affiliate, which has a 60-year history in its building, said Jay Huizenga, vice president and general manager of KELOLAND Media Group.

“Content is king, but this new venue gives viewers a better experience,” he said in a statement. “The old studio was gutted from top to bottom, so it’s all new, and we love it.”

The set is an LED-light and monitor-driven design that showcases video and can change colors and appearance with a flip of a switch. New, fully robotic cameras glide across the studio’s tile floor.

“Our content won’t change, but the way we present it will,” Huizenga said.

The upgrade is the latest investment in the Sioux Falls market by major television station group owners. It comes less than a month after Gray Television Inc. combined KSFY and KDLT’s news departments into Dakota News Now.