Westown commercial space for lease next to Fareway Meat + Grocery

This paid Site Spotlight is sponsored by Ryan Tysdal of Van Buskirk Companies.

As Fareway Meat + Grocery makes progress on constructing its new 21,000-square-foot grocery store at Westown Marketplace, additional commercial projects are taking shape in the new 25-acre development located at 41st Street and Ellis Road in west Sioux Falls.

“One of our first projects is a series of four commercial/office buildings on the east end of the development,” said Ryan Tysdal of VanBuskirk Cos., who is the leasing agent on the space.

“These buildings are ideal for professional and service-type tenants: insurance agents, chiropractors, salons, massage, pet grooming, financial planners, fitness, dentists and similar ‘neighborhood service’ users.”

The tenant spaces range from 1,500 to 6,000 square feet.

The design of the buildings will be unique, Tysdal said.

“We have four buildings planned, and each building will be similar but not identical,” he said. “We wanted the project to have design consistency, but not look ‘cookie-cutter.’ We spent a lot of time making sure the design would be attractive, while still being able to offer the space at affordable rent numbers.”

Building B is earmarked as a logical location for a daycare.

“We see opportunity for a daycare here; with the large – and growing – population in the area, childcare is very-much needed,” he said.

The close proximity to Fareway is a draw for tenants, according to Tysdal.

“Businesses are attracted to grocery-anchored developments because of the number of daily visitors to the site. A business can capitalize on the traffic generated by the grocery store and other retailers each day,” he said.

The new Westown Marketplace development seeks to serve an unmet demand for commercial development in the area.

“The western portion of the city is extremely underserved for commercial and office space, so we are aiming at meeting that need,” Tysdal said.

There are more than 50,000 people who live west of Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls, he added.

“That alone would be the third largest city in South Dakota.”

The space is listed for lease at $18.50 (NNN) per square foot. The landlord is offering a buildout allowance of $25 per square foot. Interested tenants should contact Ryan Tysdal at 605-376-0127 or ryan@vbclink.com.