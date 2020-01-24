Schmidt honored with lifetime achievement tourism award

0 shares Share

Jan. 24, 2020

Sioux Falls Convention & Visitors Bureau executive director Teri Schmidt has been recognized for her lifetime of achievement in tourism.

Schmidt was presented with the Ben Black Elk Award on Thursday at the 2020 Governor’s Conference on Tourism. The award honors an individual who makes outstanding contributions to the state’s visitor industry.

For 36 years, Schmidt has served the city of Sioux Falls as the executive director of the CVB, leading strategies, strengthening partnerships and paving the way to make Sioux Falls the tourism destination it is today, the South Dakota Department of Tourism said in a statement.

“Teri’s accomplishments are truly incredible and inspiring,” Gov. Kristi Noem said. “She is one of a kind, and the Sioux Falls community and South Dakota are blessed to have her.”

Others honored with annual awards include 605 Magazine, which received the A.H. Pankow Award, recognizing a representative of the media for showing superior interest and coverage of the South Dakota tourism industry.

The Excellence in Tourism Innovation Award was presented to Historic Deadwood.

The Ruth Ziolkowski Outstanding Hospitality & Customer Service Award was presented to four individuals — one from each of the state’s four regions — for outstanding hospitality and customer service to the tourism industry. This year’s recipients were Dan Miller with Bramble Park Zoo in Watertown, Kasi Haberman with the Yankton Convention and Visitors Bureau, Kathi Anderson with Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center at Cedar Shore and Shirley Wetz with Sturgis Buffalo Chip.

The George S. Mickelson Great Service Award was presented to The Howard Johnson Inn and Suites in Rapid City. The award honors businesses, communities or organizations that have done an exemplary job of serving customers and exceeding visitor expectations.

The Rooster Rush Cacklin’ Community Award went to the community of Watertown for its efforts to welcome pheasant hunters to the state.