Downtown building creates lounge for college visitors

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Jan. 24, 2020

The hundreds of college students visiting Sioux Falls this week for The Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival have a new place to hang out.

The Jones421 Building turned one of its vacant spaces into a pop-up lounge for students in between their events.

The former Game Chest space is filled with tables and bar stools, soft seating and magazines. Students have been discovering it as they visit the downtown marketplace to shop or grab something to eat or drink.

Game Chest has moved to 409 S. Second Ave. The 1,600-square-foot space is available to lease and listed with Mike Hauck of Accord Commercial Real Estate.

Jones421 announced earlier this week that a new tenant will be moving into the only other vacant space. BluMoon Designs will open a store this spring across from Papa Woody’s Wood Fired Pizza.