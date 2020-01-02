Restaurant Roundup: New pizza buffet, rabbit entree, Downtown Burger Battle

15 shares Share

Jan. 2, 2019

The lunch buffet is on at the new Boss’ Pizzeria & Sports Bar in the Ramada Hotel & Suites on West Russell Street. It’s served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. weekdays. The price for the all-you-can-eat buffet is $9.99. In addition to pizza, there’s a salad bar, potato wedges and cheese sticks. If your favorite pizza isn’t on the buffet, just ask.

If you’ve never eaten rabbit, here’s your chance. 22Ten Kitchen Cocktails at 69th and Western has a new feature menu for the new year, and one of the entrees is Rabbit 4 Ways. There’s a confit rabbit leg, rack of rabbit, rabbit leg fricassee and roulade of saddle back, which includes the loins. It’s served appropriately with carrot puree and pea puree, local mushrooms and asparagus. Here’s a look at all the new choices.

Tinner’s Public House at 69th and Minnesota has switched up its feature items. Diners will find a turkey bacon wrap, coconut shrimp, a New York strip and a mac-n-cheese dish with bacon and Cajun-dusted breadcrumbs. The Elvis Burger is two patties with panko-fried bananas, bacon, peanut butter, lettuce and tomato.

The seventh annual Downtown Burger Battle kicked off today and runs through Jan. 31. A record 16 restaurants are competing this year. Diners can rate each burger based on patty, presentation, toppings, bun and customer service using the new DTSF Digital Passport app. Diners also can enter a weekly restaurant gift card drawing by posting a photo of features on social media, tagging the restaurant and using the hashtag #BurgerBattle20. Find burger contender names and descriptions at dtsf.com.

Woodys Pub and Grill on Marion Road has been serving breakfast on Sundays during football season, and now it’s adding Saturdays. Customers can build their own three-egg omelet or choose from options ranging from French toast to steak and eggs. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Following a Whole30 diet for the new year? Daily Clean Food & Drink near 69th and Western just created a menu with over a dozen items that are compliant with the diet. Most of the offerings are “edits to stuff we already have,” said co-owner Shaley Bolks. “We have lots of soup options, bowl options, some entrees and a new salad. We’re training our staff on it too, so they can help people with questions.”

Pomegranate Market is celebrating its 10th anniversary with 10 days of deals starting Friday. The locally owned, independent, health food grocery store remains in its original location at the Beakon Centre at 57th and Louise. Daily offerings range from 10 percent off select items and the whole store to $10 for a cauliflower pizza baked in the bistro kitchen.

Lupulin Brewing Co. planned to start serving its first locally brewed beer Dec. 23 but the release was postponed until today. Stop by the brewery at 2425 S. Shirley Ave. to try the first kettle sour in the series that’s being called Gush. The inaugural version features dragon fruit and passion fruit.

Hardee’s has added plant-based options with the Beyond Burger and Beyond Breakfast Sausage patties. The primary source of protein in Beyond products comes from peas. Hardee’s offerings include the Original Beyond Thickburger, two biscuit options and a breakfast burrito.

Here are other recent restaurant updates.

