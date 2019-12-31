The Rush begins rebuilding with plans for improved space

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Dec. 31, 2019

More than three months after three tornadoes touched down in Sioux Falls, local bar and restaurant The Rush is nearly ready to start renovations.

It was one of several businesses left unable to operate after the retail center Plaza 41 at 41st Street and Kiwanis Avenue was among the hardest-hit properties in the storm.

Alan Grey, who has owned The Rush with his wife, Stephanie, since 2012, said the business is still working to reopen after it was hit hard by the Sept. 10 storm. The roof over The Rush was partially lifted up that night, tearing off the air conditioning units. Grey said most of the damage came from the heavy rain in the storm.

Since then, they mostly have been waiting on insurance adjusters who have been going through each of the tenants in the center to determine the full rebuilding costs, Grey said. He recently turned in his plans for the new layout of The Rush and hopes to have started renovations by the first of the year, tentatively looking to reopen by April at the latest.

The new layout of the space will be roughly the same as it was previously while adding new kitchen and bar appliances, tables and chairs. Grey said the menu also will be expanded from basic bar food, incorporating more fryers and grills in the kitchen to offer more food options for The Rush’s patrons.

Grey said he hopes these tweaks provide needed upgrades to the space while still recapturing The Rush’s friendly environment.

“Hopefully, the similar part is the atmosphere,” he said. “It’s always been kind of a neighborhood bar. When you walk in, you know everybody.”

Throughout the recovery process, Grey said the community has been generous with its support. In the days after the storm hit, 80 to 100 people showed up to aid in the initial cleanup, loading and hauling away debris, Grey said. It’s this encouragement that has most helped Grey and his wife, reminding them that they have loyal customers and friends looking out for them, eagerly awaiting the day The Rush reopens.

“It’s been overwhelming and pretty bittersweet,” he said. “We’re constantly getting Facebook and phone messages asking ‘When are you going to reopen?’ It’s nice to know that even after three months have passed, they’re still thinking about us. It means a lot to us.”