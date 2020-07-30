Restaurant Roundup: Bing Avalanches, new summer menus, monster Indian taco

0 shares Share

July 30 2020

It’s time for another treat for Twin Bing fans. The seasonal Bing Avalanches return Friday at B&G Milkyway locations. Earlier this month, Stensland Family Farms brought back its limited-time Twin Bing ice cream, and it sold out in five days. The creamery made a smaller batch than usual – 65 gallons – which the three retail locations sold by the scoop or pint.

The new featured menu at 22Ten Kitchen Cocktails highlights summer fruits and vegetables. Find compressed watermelon and pea tendrils in a salad and grilled peaches on a Cuban sandwich along with two other entrees. For dessert, there’s angel food cake layered with Bourbon peaches and cream, topped with fresh sliced peaches.

Covert Cellars is hosting Watecha Bowl every Wednesday night, and they’re looking for challengers to take on the Native American food truck’s monster Indian taco. This week’s challenger made it halfway through the roughly 5-pound meal. Since Watecha started the challenge earlier this summer, 12 big-eaters have tried, and all have failed. The time limit is 25 minutes, and the cost is $25 unless you succeed in eating it and keeping it down.

Inca Mexican Restaurant has a new dish – the Shrimp Fiesta Platter. It’s loaded with breaded shrimp, Mexican-flavored shrimp and tostadas de ceviche, which is chopped shrimp with tomatoes, onions and cilantro marinated in lime juice. The platter is served with fresh vegetables, crackers or tortilla chips, tartar sauce and cocktail sauce. The $70 platter feeds about four people, and it also can be made in larger sizes. For takeout, give the restaurant about a one-hour’s notice to prepare it.

A rare blue lobster that showed up in a shipment at a Red Lobster restaurant ended up in a zoo instead of on a plate. According to the seafood chain, only one in every 2 million lobsters ends up being blue instead of red. “Clawdia” will be on display at the Akron Zoo in Ohio.

With some friends and feeling thirsty? Check out the new sand bucket drink at Bin 201. Get 12 ounces of liquor with mixers of choice and a bottle of Kinky for $35.

Customers at Joshua’s Coffee House in Hartford will have more hours to enjoy the tranquil courtyard that’s filled with flowers, climbing vines and trees. In response to demand, the coffee shop is adding evening hours Friday and Saturday. Grab a drink, and sit outside from 5 to 8 p.m. The new hours start Saturday.

Emer-GenZ Eats & Treats is making mealtime even easier. The prepared-meal business that’s based in Harrisburg has added delivery. Megan Ageton, who operates a personal shopper business, will deliver meals between 4 and 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for a $6 fee. The delivery area includes Harrisburg, Sioux Falls, Tea and Brandon. Call or text her at 605-759-8555. Arrangements also can be made for other locations, Ageton said.

Chef Lance’s Café & Catering has expanded size options for its prepared-meal service. Family meals now come in a half-size, and keto-friendly meals now come in a family size in addition to the original individual portion.

Pomegranate Market has added online shopping. The majority of the market’s products are available, include bistro meals and beverages, said Sadie Petersen, marketing coordinator for the health foods store. Minimum orders must be $20, and they can be picked up curbside at the store at 57th and Louise. While, Pomegranate uses Mercato to manage the orders, market employees pick the orders, Petersen said. “Whether customers are using curbside or shopping in person, we want them to feel safe” in light of the pandemic, she said.

Because you can never get enough cheese, Little Caesars has stuffed its Crazy Bread with cheese. Get a three-piece order plus Crazy Sauce for $3.49. It’s available from 4 to 8 p.m. daily. And just how popular is the chain’s Crazy Bread? Line up every piece sold in a year, and it would circle the Earth three times, according to Little Caesars.

While deciding which combination of HuHot Mongolian Grill’s sauces to use to flavor their dish causes some people to panic, others are drawn to the challenge. Those skills will pay off for one person. The national chain is searching for a winning combination that it will deem the Golden Ladle Sauce. The creator will eat free for a year.

The 18th Amendment and The Barrel House are closed temporarily because of the COVID-19 exposures. Get the details and other pandemic-related restaurant news here.

