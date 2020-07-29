Chipotle gets building permit, could open this year

0 shares Share

July 29, 2020

After a slower-than-planned start because of COVID-19, the development known as Empire Place is moving ahead, with construction of Chipotle Mexican Grill expected to start soon.

The build-your-own burrito chain plans to construct a standalone store along West 41st Street in front of The Empire Mall, and based on typical construction timelines could open yet this year. The city issued a permit for the building Monday.

“We’re really pleased to see Chipotle moving ahead with construction despite all the disruption COVID-19 has created for retailers. I think it shows yet again what a strong location Empire Place is and how enthusiastic they are about coming to the market,” said Raquel Blount of Lloyd Cos., who represents the development on the former Sioux Falls Ford Lincoln site.

“Chipotle has shown a lot of resilience during COVID-19, so we’re confident no matter how the next months unfold they are going to be successful in Sioux Falls.”

Chipotle pivoted fast to focus on carryout and delivery during the pandemic, offering contactless services along with a slew of precautions inside the restaurants.

The other announced retailers at Empire Place, Chick-fil-A and Longhorn Steakhouse, are likely not going to begin construction this year as planned, Blount said.

“The pandemic forced a lot of changes, even to business travel, which is causing time lines and approaches to change as well,” Blount said. “The positive news is that our leasing conversations at Empire Place have remained solid all along, we’ve got the site ready to go, and we anticipate many announcements coming, including yet this year.”