Comings & Goings

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

June 30, 2020

Here’s a look at recent changes in the business landscape in the Sioux Falls area.

The Rush Bar & Grill has reopened after a top-to-bottom renovation following tornado damage last September. The bar at Plaza 41 has broadened its business model too. It’s now offering a full lunch and dinner menu with a new chef. Hours are 10 to 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 to 2 a.m. Sunday.

Heirloom Creations has new owners and recently broke ground on a new event center, warehouse and sewing machine service center. Steve and Sara Snuggerud took over ownership from his parents. The new project will include two 4,000-square-foot buildings along Hawthorne Avenue, two blocks east of Heirloom’s current storefront on Western Avenue near 46th Street, where the business has been located for the past 16 years. That site will continue to be the retail shop.

Kay Jewelers in The Empire Mall is permanently closed. The store is among at least 150 locations operated by Signet Jewelers that will not reopen after being temporarily shut down in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Dawley Farm Village location reopened June 19.

Covert Cellars, the taproom for Covert Artisan Ales, has opened in downtown’s East Bank Depot on Eighth Street. The brewery focuses on wild ales and sours but is expanding its offerings to “appeal to a wider audience,” said Stacy Berry, who owns the business with her husband, Dan. The taproom is dog-friendly all the time and kid-friendly until 8 p.m. It doesn’t have a kitchen, but customers are welcome to bring in food.

Stensland Family Farms’ third retail store in Sioux Falls has opened. It’s in a shared space in the Roosevelt Marketplace at 41st and Sycamore with Flyboy Donuts. The doughnut and coffee shop won’t open until August. Customers can find ice cream treats from Stensland’s 16-flavor dipping case, pints of ice cream and hamburger in the freezer, and milk, cheese, butter and eggs in the refrigerated case. It’s open daily.

Uber Eats launched June 22 in Sioux Falls, providing delivery services for more than 30 restaurants.

Montgomery’s has acquired Malchows Home Furnishings in Aberdeen, which was destroyed in a fire in October 2019. Montgomery’s is building a showroom in the former Office Max location.

The new extended-stay Staybridge Suites has opened in southwest Sioux Falls. The four-story, 102-room hotel at 4210 W. 59th St. opened earlier this month and has many custom features along with the hotel’s latest prototype.

Send Comings & Goings news to Jodi@SiouxFalls.Business.