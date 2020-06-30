Nearly all Empire Mall retailers now back open

0 shares Share

June 30, 2020

More than three months after shutting down for COVID-19, nearly all of The Empire Mall’s tenants are back open.

Some recently reopened stores include Bath & Body Works, where capacity is limited and a line forms outside.

Build-a-Bear Workshop also is back, and guests are asked to wait at the front of the store for an associate to help.

Bohme boutique has reopened in the same wing.

On the accessory side, Riddle’s Jewelry has returned. Claire’s is back open, but neighboring Oakley is still closed.

The largest retailers to remain closed include Gap and Banana Republic, though Gap has posted an opening-soon sign.

Other retailers that are still closed include Yankee Candle and My Pillow.

In the food court, the only tenants not back open are Villa Italian Kitchen and Leeann Chin. Firehouse Subs appears to have permanently closed at the mall.

There’s a sign posted at the future Cinnabon that the cinnamon roll shop is hiring, which likely means an opening in the coming month.