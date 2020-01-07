Top sale: $1 million for house in Prairie Hills neighborhood

9 shares Share

Jan. 7, 2020

The most expensive home sale for the week of Dec. 16 was $1,030,000 for a 5,100-square-foot house in the Prairie Hills neighborhood in south Sioux Falls.

The home sits on a half-acre and offers six bedrooms and five baths. Features include floor-to-ceiling windows, a theater room, an executive office space and custom touches throughout.

Our weekly feature sorts through property transfer records in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties to find the 10 most expensive residential sales.

The property transfer information comes from the Minnehaha County Director of Equalization Office and the Lincoln County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses are in Sioux Falls unless noted.

Here’s a look at the top 10 home sales for the week of Dec. 16:

10. 625 S. James Ave., Tea; $435,000

9. 2804 S. Fourth Ave., $450,000

8. 7000 S. High Cross Trail, $460,000

7. 8707 E. Silverbell St., $486,000

6. (tie) 105 N. Autumnwood Court, $510,000

6. (tie) 2901 S. Orchard Ave., $510,000

5. 8216 E. Roughlock St., $528,500

4. 5508 S. Park Knoll Place, $575,000

3. 8005 S. Windswept Circle, $835,000

2. 48381 277th St., Canton; $850,000

1. 2913 W. Latigo Trail, $1,030,000