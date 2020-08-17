Looking for an apartment? Here’s how to get an inside track

0 shares Share

Aug. 17, 2020

This paid event is sponsored by Lloyd Cos.

If you’re on the hunt for a new place to live, you might be discovering it’s not so easy to find an ideal apartment.

But an event coming up Saturday, Aug. 22, can help you find that perfect match. The semiannual Parade of Apartments from Lloyd Cos. will help connect you with lots of self-show and virtual tours of apartments across Sioux Falls.

“We’ve been setting records for apartment leasing this year, so we know there’s a lot of interest and demand from residents,” said Ashley Lipp, vice president of residential property management.

“Our Parade of Apartments is designed to give you a great look at what’s available in a format that should work for all interested residents.”

The hybrid event will include the chance to walk through some Lloyd properties while virtually touring any of them online.

“We did a virtual-only event in the spring and had such a good turnout. It was a really great day,” Lipp said. “We saw a lot of rentals come in and a lot of engagement on Facebook, so it was nice to see we can still deliver such a positive experience even from a digital platform.”

Because availability is limited, it’s important to connect one-on-one with Lloyd team members who can help find your ideal new home. You can call 334-RENT anytime or meet the team during the parade event.

“We are 94 or 95 percent full in nearly all our buildings, but we always have apartments coming available, and we do have new apartments coming up,” Lipp said. “So reach out and make sure we know what you’re looking for, and we’ll be able to help you find that perfect place.”

The live event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and two dozen properties will offer in-person opportunities to tour apartments. Participants can enter to win $500, and there could be special offers at individual properties.

“We have apartments available across Sioux Falls,” Lipp said. “If you like the east side or the south side and want to be near schools, we can take care of you. If you’re a west-sider who loves the idea of a brand-new apartment, we’ve got one for you. And if you want to become part of the downtown lifestyle, we’ll find you a loft you’ll love.”

You can follow along with the Parade of Apartments on Facebook or call 334-RENT anytime to start your personalized apartment search.