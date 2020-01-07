JAN. 7, 2020

People You Should Know features new hires, promotions and awards involving top executives and organizations.

Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire

The Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire has elected officers for its board of directors: president, Brad Mair, A-Plus Construction; first vice president, Tom Jarding, Jarding Construction; second vice president, Jon Beatch, Beatch Construction; associate vice president, Will DeWitt, Kwik Kerb; secretary; Jerry Cook, Audio Video Integrations; and treasurer; Michele Rislov, First Bank & Trust. New directors are Adam Balding, Budget Blinds of Sioux Falls; Jesse Deffenbaugh, Deffenbaugh Homes; Jim Dunham, Jim Dunham & Associates; Kris Graff, Stewart Title Co.; and Kelly Vis, Scott’s Lumber.

Keller Williams Sioux Falls Realty

Keller Williams Sioux Falls Realty has added five broker associates.

Carrie Bauer is a retired teacher and started her new career in real estate in November 2019.

Lizzy Doohen received her license to sell real estate in October 2019. She also owns Sunrise Cleaning.

Sarah Flemmer has served as a licensed Realtor for 17 years. In 2006, she was named Realtor of the Year for the Wahpeton-Breckenridge Area Board Of Realtors. She also works as the manager at Rapid Flooring.

Heather Nagel has been a licensed real estate agent since 2014.

Jordan Wright has nine months of experience in the industry.

Prairie View Event Hall

Melissa and Erik Matlock of Brandon have joined Tony and Courtney Axtell as owners of Prairie View Event Hall in Tea. The Axtells opened the event venue in 2017. Melissa Matlock will become the lead event coordinator and assist with the day-to-day responsibilities. She has an extensive background in customer service and detail-oriented work.

Risty Benefits Inc.

Risty Benefits Inc. has added Mike Emery to its sales staff as a group benefits representative. Emery has nine years of individual sales experience and has worked in the employee benefits, life insurance, investment and real estate sectors.

Sanford Pentagon

The Sanford Pentagon has been named to a list of 101 essential experiences for basketball fans by Sports Passport, a national website and app that people use to keep track of sporting events they have attended. The Pentagon is joined on the list by historic venues such as Madison Square Garden and Rupp Arena as well as major events such as the NBA Finals and the NCAA Final Four.

South Dakota Multi-Housing Association

New executive board members have been chosen for the South Dakota Multi-Housing Association: chair, Amy Ibis, Vantis Commercial; vice chair, Todd Hollan, NWE Management of Rapid City; secretary, Linda Dunham, Solutions Property Management; treasurer, Julie Redlin, Rainbow International; and past chair, Jody Bjornebo, Elevate Living.

Voyage Federal Credit Union

Jeff Schmidt is the new CEO of Voyage Federal Credit Union with the retirement of Darla Erb. Schmidt has served as the chief operating officer for the past eight years.

Voyage Federal Credit Union has promoted three staff members.

Mindy Brouwer is the new vice president of consumer lending. Brouwer has been with the credit union for 19 years, most recently serving as consumer loan manager.

Heather Schutz is the new vice president of mortgage and business lending. She has been with Voyage for eight years, most recently serving as mortgage manager.

Brett Stanley is the new financial services specialist at the Dawley Farm Village branch.

Two staff members have joined Voyage Federal Credit Union.

Alyssa Bainbridge is an HR specialist/admin. She’s a recent graduate of Iowa State University.

Brittany Moore is the new accounting manager. She has 13 years of accounting experience.

The marketing manager at Voyage Federal Credit Union, Jessica Stienstra, has been appointed to a three-year term on the board of directors for the Credit Union Foundation of the Dakotas.