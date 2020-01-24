Shoppers: It’s time for more ‘crazy’ deals

0 shares Share

Jan. 24, 2020

If shopping is your cure for cabin fever, you’re in luck starting today.

Multiple Crazy Days events will be held or extended because of last weekend’s snow storm.

The Bridges at 57th

The Bridges at 57th Street and Western Avenue has extended its Crazy Days event.

Save up to 75 percent off at participating retailers through Sunday.

For details on store deals, click here.

Downtown Sioux Falls

Downtown Sioux Falls retailers are bringing back their Crazy Days bargains for a second weekend too.

You can get a complete list of deals by clicking here.

The Empire Mall

The Empire Mall’s more than 140 retailers will offer sales mostly on winter clothing as they make room for spring inventory. Deals will include up to 75 percent off on items at maurices, 50 percent off and free product samples at GNC, and a shoe clearance at The Buckle.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. today and Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.