Last days before Christmas: Here’s where you need to wrap up your shopping

Dec. 20, 2019

This paid piece is sponsored by Dawley Farm Village.

You’re a few gifts short. Or you haven’t started. You’ve missed the shipping deadlines. Or you’re just in the holiday spirit and want to get out of the house.

No matter where you fall on the holiday-shopping spectrum, one trip to Dawley Farm Village in these final days before Christmas can help you check off everyone left on the list.

24-hour shopping

Beginning today, Kohl’s will be open 24 hours a day until 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.

And while it’s too late to ship, you still can shop from the comfort of home when it’s easiest for you. Order online and pick up for free in the store, with most orders ready within an hour. Place orders by 3 p.m. Christmas Eve.

You’ll still find deals through then too:

Receive $10 Kohl’s Cash for every $50 spent.

Save 20 percent off purchases of $100 or more or 15 percent off purchases of less than $100.

Save $10 off $50 on jewelry.

Stumped for gifts?

Target is extending its hours before Christmas, too, and trying to make last-minute gift-giving easier.

Through Monday, Target opens at 7 a.m. and closes at midnight. On Christmas Eve, the store will open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. You can order online and pick up at the store up until two hours before close on Christmas Eve.

Target also is helping take care of the hard part – choosing the perfect gift – with more than 20 gift lists created for gadget gurus, green thumbs, creative kids and more. And don’t forget Stocking Stuffer ideas for kids, teens, friends and family. Guests also can explore a White Elephant gift list for Target’s fun – and funny – holiday party gifts.

Santa sighting

How about one last visit for the season with Santa? He will make an appearance at Kidtopia Toy Store from 5 to 7 tonight and 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Bring your Christmas stocking, and anything you can fit inside is 20 percent off!

Last-minute shopping hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Christmas Eve hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Kidtopia will even wrap your gifts for a small charge.

Scent of the season

You can smell like your holiday baking with these fun finds at Bath & Body Works.

And, of course, the store is stocked with holiday scents and classic favorites, and lots of gift sets. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today, Saturday and Monday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Christmas Eve.

Gift card offer

We found a nice deal at maurices: A $10 bonus card when you buy a $50 gift card through Christmas Eve. Plus the store is filled with fun extras to go along with your gift.

Boutique finds

We also found lots of great gift ideas at Mainstream Boutique.

Shopping for a beer or wine lover? These will be a hit.

New addition

Did you know Dawley Farm Village now has an Ulta Beauty? Holiday hours are 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. today, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Two words: Stocking stuffers.