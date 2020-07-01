Site Spotlight: Prominent corners available now

0 shares Share

July 1, 2020

This paid Site Spotlight is sponsored by Ryan Tysdal of Van Buskirk Cos.

For many businesses in search of real estate, prime corners can be a hot commodity and, at times, hard to come by.

Sites located at the intersections of major streets are highly sought-after, as combined traffic counts can be tens of thousands of vehicles per day. Corner lots can also offer convenient customer access to multiple roadways, rather than just one approach to a single street.

Numerous types of tenants typically seek high-profile corner locations throughout a city. Common corner businesses include banks, fast food restaurants, convenience stores, car washes, clinics and retail centers.

Ryan Tysdal of Van Buskirk Cos. currently has a collection of prime corner sites available across the Sioux Falls market.

“Finding these ‘hard corners’ can be challenging, but we have a number of opportunities that can make it an easy move right now,” Tysdal said. “These are prime real estate locations that would be an asset to many different businesses.”

Lake Lorraine: Marion Road & Lake Shore Boulevard

The southeast corner of Marion Road and Lake Shore Boulevard offers marquee visibility at one of the entrances to the fast-growing Lake Lorraine development.

This site can be subdivided, offering buyers flexibility in sizing. It’s ideal for a business attracted to a large-scale development that includes national and local retailers, offices, hotels, restaurants and entertainment.

BridgeTown Square: 57th Street & Old Yankton Road

This rare infill site offers two vacant commercial lots ready for business, located west of The Bridges on 57th. This is a unique opportunity, as all the land around this popular location was developed years ago. Retail and restaurant offerings in this area of the city have been uber successful.

This property is set to have its elevation raised to street level, with a new access road constructed between the two available lots. This site will maintain its existing direct access to 57th Street.

Westown Marketplace: 41st Street & Ellis Road

Fareway Meat + Grocery has broken ground in this brand new grocery-anchored development. Two corner lots are available at the main entrance to Fareway. These lots are ideal for fast food, car wash and convenience store buyers.

The western portion of Sioux Falls — west of Interstate 29 — is home to more than 50,000 people. By itself, that would be the third largest city in South Dakota. Westown Marketplace will soon be a go-to destination for west-siders!

Dawley Office Park: 26th Street & Cynthia Drive

The corner of 26th Street and Cynthia Drive is located at the main entrance to the new Dawley Office Park, which is located at the southernmost stretch of Dawley Farm Village.

This area will soon be home to many new offices, a daycare and a fitness facility. This corner lot in the development is an ideal location for a bank, as it is designed to accommodate easy access for drive-thru and ATM lane designs.

This site has close proximity to South Dakota Highway 100, which is scheduled to connect to Interstate 90 this year.

Plains Plaza: 57th Street & Sycamore Avenue

This brand new project just wrapped up construction on the northeast corner of 57th Street and Sycamore Avenue, near the Barrel House. Current tenants include Plains Commerce Bank and Flyboy Donuts.

There are currently two suites remaining for lease. Enjoy premium visibility in this high quality retail center.

Get a corner on the market with these opportunities and more offered by Ryan Tysdal of Van Buskirk Cos.

Contact Ryan for further information and a market tour. He can be reached at 605-376-0127 or ryan@vbclink.com.