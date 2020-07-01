Three ways core values promote stronger company culture

0 shares Share

July 1, 2020

What comes to mind when you hear this word? Culture.

Chances are you didn’t just think of the top dictionary definition for culture: “the arts and other manifestations of human intellectual achievement regarded collectively.”

No, in business lingo anyway, culture — company culture — has become the term for describing the atmosphere or personality of a workplace. Builtin defines it as “a set of shared values, goals, attitudes and practices that characterize an organization.”

That’s not a bad definition, but it reminds us that company culture is intangible and thus at times abstract and difficult to put your finger on, making it even more difficult to manage and improve. Of course, every company has a culture, just like every individual has a personality. The deeper question, the question everyone’s asking, is what makes for great company culture?

This post will begin answering that question by addressing just one aspect of the above definition: core values. Core values promote great company culture in at least three key ways. Let’s take them one at a time.

Core values bring unity

Think of the many life experiences represented within your organization. Each team member brings a collection of values to work every day. And if your team members are all working from a different subset of values, it can be hard to find shared success.

Company leaders are responsible for articulating company values so their teams can know, see and follow the path to success together. When we have a clear set of values to guide us in our daily work — and we consistently communicate them in ways our teams understand — it provides unity despite our differences in life experiences.

Core values express priorities

The values you set as an organization actively communicate your corporate priorities. At Click Rain, balance is a core value. This means our priority is ensuring our employees have work-life balance.

We express it, we encourage it, we back it up with policies and conversations, and our people feel it. They appreciate the commitment we have to that priority and the reciprocal value it brings to them as individuals.

Core values create shared language

But imagine if everyone at your workplace spoke a different language. Then, imagine trying to collaborate with team members on, say, a new digital marketing campaign. Needless to say, you wouldn’t get very far, emoji aside.

A silly example, perhaps, but it gets across a key truth: Team members need shared language to succeed. Thankfully, that’s where your core values come in handy. A dynamic set of values will create shared language and terminology, which strengthen understanding, accountability, collaboration, problem solving — and the list goes on!

Core values shape your culture

In short, strong values support a robust company culture. When you have strong values, which unify your team around shared priorities and language, you have a team of individuals who are more engaged, dedicated to success and supportive of one another in the journey. Now that’s starting to sound like a great place to work!

