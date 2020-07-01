Final reopenings beginning at Dawley Farm Village

0 shares Share

July 1, 2020

This paid piece is sponsored by Dawley Farm Village.

The final businesses that closed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic are starting to reopen at Dawley Farm Village.

Ulta Beauty has reopened and also is offering limited-contact drive-up service.

Kay Jewelers, which closed its Empire Mall store, is open at Dawley Farm by appointment only.

Cinemark, the owner of Century East, has postponed the reopening of some theaters across the U.S. The cinema at Dawley Farm had been scheduled to begin showing movies July 17, but the reopening has been delayed. A date has not been set.

To see all the changes Cinemark is making for the safety of movie-goers, click here.

Mainstream Boutique will be back soon with a new owner. The plan is to reopen the boutique by mid-July.

There also are new openings coming at Dawley Farm. Jersey Mike’s Subs plans to be open yet this month, and a new nail salon likely will be coming about the same time.